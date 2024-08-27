Approved the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC?) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM?). Submission of the Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024) Submission of Voting Results of Remote e-voting and E-voting at the AGM along with the Scrutinizers Report of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 Appointment of Directors at the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)