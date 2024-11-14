iifl-logo-icon 1
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Nov 202426 Nov 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. 26th November, 2024, have approved the allotment of 57,00,000 Convertible Warrants at a price of Rs.10/- per warrant to the Proposed Allottees under Non-Promoter Category (Public) each convertible into 1 (One) Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs.10/-each
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 Submission of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report for F.Y. ended 31st March 2024 along with annexures; 2. Increase the Authorised Share Capital subject to the approval of members; 3. Raising of Funds through issue of equity shares and/or any other convertible securities through Preferential Issue and/or any other permissible mode(s) in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018 as amended) the ICDR Regulations) and other applicable regulations through public and/or private offerings subject to the approval of members of Company and other regulatory and/or statutory approvals as may be applicable. 4. Appoint Scrutinizer for scrutinizing e-voting process for 31st AGM; 5. To fix the date time and venue of 31st AGM for F.Y. ended 31st March 2024 and to approve the notice thereof; 6. To fix the dates of Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book for the purpose of the 31st AGM; 7. To fix the cut-off date for e-voting for the 31st AGM; 8. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 1st August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 Jun 20243 Jun 2024
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 3rd June, 2024
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To consider the request received for Re-classification by Person falling under Promoter Group under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 3. To appoint Secretarial Auditors of the Company; 4. To appoint Internal Auditors of the Company; 5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company have appointed M/s. N. Bagaria and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24. The Board of Directors of the Company have appointed M/s. SPNG & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 Submission of Intimation and Extract of Minutes of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024, approving the request for Reclassification from Promoter/ Promoter Group to Public Category under Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Mar 20248 Mar 2024
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 8th March, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Friday, 8th March, 2024 at 02:30 p.m., have appointed Mr. Nilesh Devendraprasad Dave (holding DIN 10530978) as an Additional Director - Professional - Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 8th March, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Friday, 8th March, 2024, have appointed Mrs. Jigna Jigarkumar Shah (holding DIN 10530973) as an Additional Director - Professional Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 8th March, 2024
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Submission of Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

