iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Company Summary

6.07
(0.33%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:44:00 AM

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Summary

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Limited (Formerly known as Raymond Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1993, with the object of setting up a Floriculture project for growing cutflowers mainly Roses for export. The Company is engaged in growing of cut flowers. It is primarily an exporter of roses and other flowers. It provides fertilizers and pesticides and supports them to market their flowers. It also produces pot flower plants.The Company business in floriculture or flower farming is the study of growing and marketing flowers and foliage plants. Floriculture includes cultivation of flowering and ornamental plants for direct sale or for use as raw materials in cosmetic and perfume industry and in the pharmaceutical sector. It also includes production of planting materials through seeds, cuttings, budding and grafting. Worldwide more than 140 countries are involved in commercial Floriculture. The leading flower producing country in the world is Netherlands and Germany is the biggest importer of flowers. Currently, most of the flower cultivators entering the business seek to create a niche in the global market for the Company. Fresh flowers from India are being exported to several countries such as the USA, UK, Netherlands, Japan, Germany, and United Arab Emirates etc. The Companys credit for the growth in exports goes to the various initiatives introduced by the Government. The floriculture industry has been identified as a priority sector by the government and has accorded it 100% export oriented unit (EOU) status. It has also facilitated 100% foreign direct investment, encouraging joint ventures, a steady flow of capital and the establishment of state-of-the-art technologies for its cultivation, storage and transportation.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.