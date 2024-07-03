Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Summary

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Limited (Formerly known as Raymond Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1993, with the object of setting up a Floriculture project for growing cutflowers mainly Roses for export. The Company is engaged in growing of cut flowers. It is primarily an exporter of roses and other flowers. It provides fertilizers and pesticides and supports them to market their flowers. It also produces pot flower plants.The Company business in floriculture or flower farming is the study of growing and marketing flowers and foliage plants. Floriculture includes cultivation of flowering and ornamental plants for direct sale or for use as raw materials in cosmetic and perfume industry and in the pharmaceutical sector. It also includes production of planting materials through seeds, cuttings, budding and grafting. Worldwide more than 140 countries are involved in commercial Floriculture. The leading flower producing country in the world is Netherlands and Germany is the biggest importer of flowers. Currently, most of the flower cultivators entering the business seek to create a niche in the global market for the Company. Fresh flowers from India are being exported to several countries such as the USA, UK, Netherlands, Japan, Germany, and United Arab Emirates etc. The Companys credit for the growth in exports goes to the various initiatives introduced by the Government. The floriculture industry has been identified as a priority sector by the government and has accorded it 100% export oriented unit (EOU) status. It has also facilitated 100% foreign direct investment, encouraging joint ventures, a steady flow of capital and the establishment of state-of-the-art technologies for its cultivation, storage and transportation.