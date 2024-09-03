iifl-logo-icon 1
Elitecon International Ltd Company Summary

121.2
(1.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Elitecon International Ltd Summary

Elitecon International Limited (Formerly known as Kashiram Jain and Company Limited) was incorporated on 15 December, 1987. EIL is a professionally managed organization in the field of tobacco industries and now is headed by Vipin Sharma. The Company takes pride in being associated with this traditional flavor and introduces itself as one of the leading brands of chewing tobacco and Smoking Mixture Tobacco.Since 2021 it is engaged in manufacturing and trading of cigarettes, smoking mixture and sheesha and other allied products of the tobacco industry across domestic and overseas market. Currently, Company is doing business in overseas market with UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong and other European countries like UK and it has future plans for other products like chewing tobacco, snuff grinders, match lights, matches, match boxes and pipes and other articles. The Company has launched brands such as Inhale in the cigarette category, Al Noor in the sheesha and Gurh Gurh in smoking mixture category.

