Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTobacco Products
Open₹109.95
Prev. Close₹107.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹109.95
Day's Low₹109.95
52 Week's High₹107.8
52 Week's Low₹11.02
Book Value₹183.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.3
P/E0.67
EPS160.7
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.21
1.21
1.21
1.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-70.61
-75.41
2.77
2.03
Net Worth
-69.4
-74.2
3.98
3.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.19
0.41
0.43
yoy growth (%)
-95.42
-52.31
-4.58
-55.63
Raw materials
0
-0.19
-0.4
-0.42
As % of sales
66.03
98.29
98.53
97.38
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
0
0
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.29
-0.25
-0.62
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.42
-52.31
-4.58
-55.63
Op profit growth
-0.46
16.93
-23.64
-382.64
EBIT growth
334.16
-196.29
-86.11
36.47
Net profit growth
334.16
-231.4
-85.42
60.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.75
1.3
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.75
1.3
Other Operating Income
0.23
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ITC Ltd
ITC
482
|29.28
|6,03,064.44
|5,078.34
|2.85
|19,150.32
|58.3
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
GODFRYPHLP
5,110.25
|28.33
|26,570.19
|246.86
|1.1
|1,372.86
|772.57
VST Industries Ltd
VSTIND
340.5
|23.79
|5,783.77
|47.56
|4
|358.95
|66.69
NTC Industries Ltd
232.65
|381.39
|333.13
|1.47
|0
|11.73
|101.09
The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd
51.09
|89.63
|326.84
|1.13
|0.2
|60.02
|55.8
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vipin Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Anuj
Independent Director
Monam Kapoor
Independent Director
Ish Sadana
Executive Director
Upmanyu Pathak
Addtnl Independent Director
Preeti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonia Bhimrajka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Elitecon International Ltd
Summary
Elitecon International Limited (Formerly known as Kashiram Jain and Company Limited) was incorporated on 15 December, 1987. EIL is a professionally managed organization in the field of tobacco industries and now is headed by Vipin Sharma. The Company takes pride in being associated with this traditional flavor and introduces itself as one of the leading brands of chewing tobacco and Smoking Mixture Tobacco.Since 2021 it is engaged in manufacturing and trading of cigarettes, smoking mixture and sheesha and other allied products of the tobacco industry across domestic and overseas market. Currently, Company is doing business in overseas market with UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong and other European countries like UK and it has future plans for other products like chewing tobacco, snuff grinders, match lights, matches, match boxes and pipes and other articles. The Company has launched brands such as Inhale in the cigarette category, Al Noor in the sheesha and Gurh Gurh in smoking mixture category.
Read More
The Elitecon International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elitecon International Ltd is ₹13.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elitecon International Ltd is 0.67 and 0.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elitecon International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elitecon International Ltd is ₹11.02 and ₹107.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elitecon International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.33%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 878.22%, 3 Month at 239.31% and 1 Month at 54.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.