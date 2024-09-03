iifl-logo-icon 1
Elitecon International Ltd Share Price

109.95
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:48:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.95
  • Day's High109.95
  • 52 Wk High107.8
  • Prev. Close107.8
  • Day's Low109.95
  • 52 Wk Low 11.02
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E0.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value183.74
  • EPS160.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Elitecon International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tobacco Products

Open

109.95

Prev. Close

107.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

109.95

Day's Low

109.95

52 Week's High

107.8

52 Week's Low

11.02

Book Value

183.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.3

P/E

0.67

EPS

160.7

Divi. Yield

0

Elitecon International Ltd Corporate Action

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Elitecon International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Elitecon International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 15.49%

Institutions: 15.48%

Non-Institutions: 9.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Elitecon International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.21

1.21

1.21

1.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-70.61

-75.41

2.77

2.03

Net Worth

-69.4

-74.2

3.98

3.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.19

0.41

0.43

yoy growth (%)

-95.42

-52.31

-4.58

-55.63

Raw materials

0

-0.19

-0.4

-0.42

As % of sales

66.03

98.29

98.53

97.38

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.04

0

0

0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

0.29

-0.25

-0.62

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.42

-52.31

-4.58

-55.63

Op profit growth

-0.46

16.93

-23.64

-382.64

EBIT growth

334.16

-196.29

-86.11

36.47

Net profit growth

334.16

-231.4

-85.42

60.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0.75

1.3

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.75

1.3

Other Operating Income

0.23

0

Other Income

0

0

Elitecon International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ITC Ltd

ITC

482

29.286,03,064.445,078.342.8519,150.3258.3

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

GODFRYPHLP

5,110.25

28.3326,570.19246.861.11,372.86772.57

VST Industries Ltd

VSTIND

340.5

23.795,783.7747.564358.9566.69

NTC Industries Ltd

232.65

381.39333.131.47011.73101.09

The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd

51.09

89.63326.841.130.260.0255.8

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Elitecon International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vipin Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Anuj

Independent Director

Monam Kapoor

Independent Director

Ish Sadana

Executive Director

Upmanyu Pathak

Addtnl Independent Director

Preeti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonia Bhimrajka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elitecon International Ltd

Summary

Elitecon International Limited (Formerly known as Kashiram Jain and Company Limited) was incorporated on 15 December, 1987. EIL is a professionally managed organization in the field of tobacco industries and now is headed by Vipin Sharma. The Company takes pride in being associated with this traditional flavor and introduces itself as one of the leading brands of chewing tobacco and Smoking Mixture Tobacco.Since 2021 it is engaged in manufacturing and trading of cigarettes, smoking mixture and sheesha and other allied products of the tobacco industry across domestic and overseas market. Currently, Company is doing business in overseas market with UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong and other European countries like UK and it has future plans for other products like chewing tobacco, snuff grinders, match lights, matches, match boxes and pipes and other articles. The Company has launched brands such as Inhale in the cigarette category, Al Noor in the sheesha and Gurh Gurh in smoking mixture category.
Company FAQs

What is the Elitecon International Ltd share price today?

The Elitecon International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elitecon International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elitecon International Ltd is ₹13.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elitecon International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elitecon International Ltd is 0.67 and 0.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elitecon International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elitecon International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elitecon International Ltd is ₹11.02 and ₹107.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elitecon International Ltd?

Elitecon International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.33%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 878.22%, 3 Month at 239.31% and 1 Month at 54.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elitecon International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elitecon International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 15.49 %
Public - 9.51 %

