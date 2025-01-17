iifl-logo-icon 1
Elitecon International Ltd Key Ratios

131.1
(1.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Elitecon International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.91

Op profit growth

72.87

EBIT growth

82.6

Net profit growth

-140.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.72

2.05

EBIT margin

4.98

2.04

Net profit margin

2.94

-5.43

RoCE

1.5

RoNW

0.23

RoA

0.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.27

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.27

-0.66

Book value per share

28.96

28.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-30.93

-78.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

121.21

Inventory days

147.31

Creditor days

-17.61

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.04

-0.2

Net debt / op. profit

3.03

-23.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.77

-91.95

Employee costs

-7.28

-1.01

Other costs

-13.21

-4.98

