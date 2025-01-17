Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.91
Op profit growth
72.87
EBIT growth
82.6
Net profit growth
-140.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.72
2.05
EBIT margin
4.98
2.04
Net profit margin
2.94
-5.43
RoCE
1.5
RoNW
0.23
RoA
0.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.27
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.27
-0.66
Book value per share
28.96
28.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-30.93
-78.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
121.21
Inventory days
147.31
Creditor days
-17.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.04
-0.2
Net debt / op. profit
3.03
-23.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.77
-91.95
Employee costs
-7.28
-1.01
Other costs
-13.21
-4.98
