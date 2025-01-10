iifl-logo-icon 1
Elitecon International Ltd Balance Sheet

118.85
(1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.21

1.21

1.21

1.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-70.61

-75.41

2.77

2.03

Net Worth

-69.4

-74.2

3.98

3.09

Minority Interest

Debt

143.04

66.06

28.22

0.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

73.64

-8.14

32.23

3.42

Fixed Assets

6.32

12.22

5.5

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

1.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.14

0.02

0.01

0

Networking Capital

65.36

-20.58

26.01

2.15

Inventories

39.58

31.31

30.72

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

15.64

10.88

0.62

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

55.65

31.62

47.25

2.33

Sundry Creditors

-26.26

-52.73

-52.05

-0.01

Creditor Days

405.55

Other Current Liabilities

-19.25

-41.66

-0.52

-0.17

Cash

1.82

0.2

0.72

0.02

Total Assets

73.64

-8.14

32.24

3.43

No Record Found

