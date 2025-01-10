Elitecon International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.21
1.21
1.21
1.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-70.61
-75.41
2.77
2.03
Net Worth
-69.4
-74.2
3.98
3.09
Minority Interest
Debt
143.04
66.06
28.22
0.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
73.64
-8.14
32.23
3.42
Fixed Assets
6.32
12.22
5.5
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.02
0.01
0
Networking Capital
65.36
-20.58
26.01
2.15
Inventories
39.58
31.31
30.72
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
15.64
10.88
0.62
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
55.65
31.62
47.25
2.33
Sundry Creditors
-26.26
-52.73
-52.05
-0.01
Creditor Days
405.55
Other Current Liabilities
-19.25
-41.66
-0.52
-0.17
Cash
1.82
0.2
0.72
0.02
Total Assets
73.64
-8.14
32.24
3.43
