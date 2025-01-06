Elitecon International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
0
0
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.29
-0.25
-0.62
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
0.24
-0.25
-0.61
-0.02
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.24
-0.25
-0.61
-0.02
Equity raised
4.14
4.14
4.12
4.03
Investing
0
0.26
0.62
0.12
Financing
0.33
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.72
4.15
4.13
4.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.