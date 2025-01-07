iifl-logo-icon 1
Elitecon International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112.1
(1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.19

0.41

0.43

yoy growth (%)

-95.42

-52.31

-4.58

-55.63

Raw materials

0

-0.19

-0.4

-0.42

As % of sales

66.03

98.29

98.53

97.38

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

As % of sales

566.66

24.11

13.1

12.5

Other costs

-0.07

-0.08

-0.06

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

879.64

42.56

14.85

23.22

Operating profit

-0.12

-0.12

-0.1

-0.14

OPM

-1,412.34

-64.97

-26.49

-33.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.11

0.11

0.21

Profit before tax

-0.04

0

0

0.06

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax rate

0

0

-26.71

-30.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

0

0

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

0

0

0.04

yoy growth (%)

334.16

-231.4

-85.42

60.19

NPM

-445.51

-4.69

1.7

11.16

