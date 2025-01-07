Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.19
0.41
0.43
yoy growth (%)
-95.42
-52.31
-4.58
-55.63
Raw materials
0
-0.19
-0.4
-0.42
As % of sales
66.03
98.29
98.53
97.38
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales
566.66
24.11
13.1
12.5
Other costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.06
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
879.64
42.56
14.85
23.22
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.12
-0.1
-0.14
OPM
-1,412.34
-64.97
-26.49
-33.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.11
0.11
0.21
Profit before tax
-0.04
0
0
0.06
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax rate
0
0
-26.71
-30.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
0
0
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
0
0
0.04
yoy growth (%)
334.16
-231.4
-85.42
60.19
NPM
-445.51
-4.69
1.7
11.16
