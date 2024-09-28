|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday September 28, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at its registered office 152, Shivani Apartments, Plot No.63, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, East Delhi, Delhi-110092 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of Remote e-voting and poll during the Annual General Meeting of the members of M/s. Elitecon International Limited (the Company), held on September 28, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 152, Shivani Apartments, Plot No. 63, LP. Extension, Patparganj, East Delhi, Delhi-110092. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
