Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 37th Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The Key highlights of financial results for Elitecon International Limited for the financial year 2023-24 are tabulated below:

(Amount in Rs.)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 56,82,35,035 579,639,801 Other Income 8,78,297 3,681,201 Total Income 56,91,13,332 583,321,002 Less: Total Expenses 52,26,21,665 1,365,443,294 Profit Before Tax 4,64,91,667 (782,122,292) Tax Expenses: Current Year Tax - - Deferred Tax (13,09,250) (311,098) Net Profit After Tax 4,78,00,917 (781,811,194)

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS STATE OF AFFAIRS:

During the year under review the Company had earned profit after tax of Rs. 4,78,00,917/- (Four Crores Seventy Eight Lakhs Nine Hundred Seventeen Only).

GENERAL RESERVE:

The Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve for the Financial Yesar 2023-24.

DIVIDEND:

The Board does not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year, there was no change in the capital structure of the Company. The paid-up equity share capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 1,21,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Twenty-One Lakhs Only).

a) Buy Back of securities: The Company has not bought back its shares /securities during the year under review.

b) Sweat Equity: No Sweat Equity Shares are issued during the year under review.

c) Bonus Shares: No Bonus Shares were issued during the year under review.

d) Employees Stock Option Plan: The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees. CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there had been no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 for the financial year 2023-24.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees or Investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an adequate Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope of work includes review of process for safeguarding the assets of the Company, review of operational efficiency effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas.

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Rajeev Jain the Proprietor of M/s. Jain & Rajeev Associates (Firm Registration Number: 0275217; Membership Number: 097354) was appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES:

In pursuance of the provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the CSR provisions are not applicable to your Company.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92 of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return is available on the website of the Company on the following link: https://eliteconinternational.com/wp- content/uploads/2024/09/Draft-Form MGT-7 2024.pdf

FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143:

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143 of the Act read with relevant Rules framed thereunder either to the Company or to the Central Government.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company has no subsidiary Company, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies during the year under review. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors would like to state that:

i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review.

iii) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) The Directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

APPOINTMENT/RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year 2023-24 under review there were movements in the Directorships in the Company.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as per the provisions of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The details of appointments and resignations of Directors/ KMP during the Financial Year 2023-24 are as follows:-

S.NO. NAME DESIGNATION PARTICULARS DATE OF EVENT 1. Mr. Upmanyu Pathak Executive Director Resignation as Executive Director 23.06.2023 2. Mr. Upmanyu Pathak Chief Executive Officer Resignation as Chief Executive Officer 23.06.2023 3. Mr. Dayanand Ray Additional Executive Director Appointment as an additional Executive Director (Professional Category) 24.06.2023 4. Mr. Dayanand Ray Additional Executive Director Regularised as Executive Director 30.06.2023 5. Ms. Neha Anuj Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Resignation as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 16.11.2023 6. Ms. Sonia Bhimrajka Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 22.11.2023 7. Ms. Sonia Bhimrajka Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Resignation as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 19.03.2024

After the Financial Year end, the following changes took place in board of directors of the Company:-

S.NO. NAME DESIGNATION PARTICULARS DATE OF EVENT 1. Mr. Azmal Raqueeb Khan Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 18.06.2024

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company / business policies and strategies apart from other Board business. During the year under review, Twenty (20) Board meetings were held. The intervening gap between the two consecutive meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. The notice of Board meeting including detailed agenda is given well in advance to all the Directors prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board met on May 03, 2023, May 13, 2023, May 30, 2023, June 07, 2023, June 24, 2023, July 10, 2023, August 12, 2023, September 04, 2023, September 05, 2023, September 06, 2023, October 18, 2023, October 27, 2023, November 07, 2023, November 22, 2023, January 10, 2024, February 06, 2024, February 08, 2024, March 02, 2024, March 13, 2024 and March 20, 2024.

Sr No. Name of Directors Designation No. of Meeting attended 1. Mr. Vipin Sharma Managing Director 20 2. Ms. Monam Kapoor Non-Executive Independent Director 16 3. Mr. Ish Sadana Non- Executive Independent Director 3 4. Mr. Upmanyu Pathak Executive Director and CEO (Resigned on 23.06.2023) 4 5. Ms. Preeti Non- Executive Independent Director 2 6. Mr. Dayanand Ray Executive Director (Appointed on 24.06.2023) 14

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

The result of the evaluation done by Independent Directors was reported to the Chairman of the Board. It was reported that the performance evaluation of the Board & Committees was satisfactory. The Chairman of the Board provided feedback to the Directors on an individual basis, as appropriate. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DIRECTORS REMUNERATION POLICY AND CRITERIA FOR MATTERS UNDER SECTION 178:

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors to maintain the independence of the Board, and separate its functions of governance and management. As of March, 31 2024, the Board had five (5) Directors.

The Policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under sub-section (3) of section 178 of Companies Act, 2013 is in place and maintained by company as per law

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGOINGS:

The provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 with respect to the particulars of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. are not applicable to the Company.

During the period under review the total amount of foreign exchange earnings was Rs. 1879.51 Lakhs and total amount of foreign outgo was Nil.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

The details of the transactions with related parties during the Financial Year 2023-24 are provided in the accompanying financial statements. Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134 (3) (h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure-A.

MATERIAL CHANGES / COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT:

No significant and material changes have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

CHANGE IN NAME OF COMPANY

No change has happened in the name of the Company in the financial year 2023-24.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

AUDITORS:

In terms of provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s V.N. Purohit & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 304040E), Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years, to hold the office from the conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of 41st Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028.

AUDITORS REPORT:

The observation made in the Auditors Report read together with relevant notes thereon are self-explanatory and hence, do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT:

The Board had appointed Mr. Aakash Goel, Proprietor of G Aakash & Associates, Company Secretaries (Membership No. A57213, CP No.21629), to carry out Secretarial Audit Pursuant to provision of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Secretarial Audit report is annexed herewith as "Annexure B" for the financial year 2023-24.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each of the Independent Directors, under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in section 149(6) of the companies Act, 2013.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR MEETING:

During F.Y. 2023-24, one (1) meeting of the Independent Directors was held on March 13, 2024. The Independent Directors, inter-alia, reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Board as a whole and Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

In todays economic environment, Risk Management plays a very important part of business. The main aim of risk management is to identify, assess, prioritize, monitor and take precautionary measures in respect of the events that may pose risks to the business. The Company is not subject to any specific risk except risks associated with the general business of the Company as applicable to the industry as a whole.

At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

In line with the provisions of the Section 177(9) of the Act and the revised Regulation 22 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, the Company has adopted Whistle Blower Policy, as part of vigil mechanism to provide appropriate avenues to the Directors and employees to bring to the attention of the management any issue which is perceived to be in violation of or in conflict with the fundamental business principles of the Company.

This vigil mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and directors who avail of the vigil mechanism and also provide for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit committee, in exceptional cases. The Company Secretary is the designated officer for effective implementation of the policy and dealing with the complaints registered under the policy.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN:

The Company is committed to provide and promote a safe, healthy and congenial atmosphere irrespective of gender, caste, creed or social class of the employees. During the year under review, there was no case filed pursuant to the sexual harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

As required under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, there are no employee falling under the above category, thus no information is required to be given in the report.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Managements Discussion and Analysis is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2015-16/013 dated 2nd September, 2015, of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Paid up equity capital as on the last day of previous Financial Year i.e. on 31st March 2023 and Net Worth both were not exceeding the limit as given under the regulation 15 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Therefore, in terms of the said circular the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in Regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to our Company during the year 2023-24.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of the Company consist of the following members:-

1. Mr. Vipin Sharma-Chairperson

2. Ms. Monam Kapoor-Member

3. Mr. Ish Sadana- Member

The Committee met 4 (Four) times on 07.06.2023, 12.08.2023, 07.11.2023 and 08.02.2024 during the financial year 202324. The minutes of the meetings of the Audit Committee were discussed and taken note by the Board of Directors. The Statutory Auditor, Internal Auditor and Executive Directors/ Chief Financial Officer are invited to the meeting as and when required.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company consist of the following members:-

1. Ms. Monam Kapoor-Chairperson

2. Mr. Ish Sadana- Member

3. Mr. Vipin Sharma- Member

4. Ms. Preeti- Member

The Committee met 2 (Two) times on 22.06.2023 and 22.11.2023 during the financial year 2023-24. The minutes of the

meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were discussed and taken note by the Board of Directors. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company consist of the following members:-

1. Ms. Monam Kapoor -Chairperson

2. Mr. Ish Sadana-Member

3. Mr. Vipin Sharma -Member

The Committee met 4 (Four) times on 18.04.2023, 20.07.2023, 17.10.2023 and 10.01.2024 during the financial year 202324. The minutes of the meetings of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee were discussed and taken note by the Board of Directors.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Board of Directors of the Company would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. The Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.

Form AOC - 2

(Pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014)

Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under fourth proviso thereto

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at arms length basis: NONE

a. Name(s) of the related party and nature of relationship

b. Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions

C. Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transactions

d. Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any N.A.

e. Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions

f. Date(s) of approval by the Board

g. Amount paid as advances, if any

h. Date on which (a) the requisite resolution was passed in general meeting as required under first proviso to Section 188 of

the Companies Act, 2013

2. Details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arms length basis : Given in the Financial statements.

a. Name(s) of the related party and nature of relationship

b. Nature of contracts/arrangements/transactions

c. Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transactions

d. Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any

e. Date(s) of approval by the Board, if any

f. Amount paid as advances, if any

All related party transactions are in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and are approved by Audit Committee of the Company.

FORM NO. MR-3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st March, 2024

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

Elitecon International Limited 152, Shivani Apartments, Plot No.63,

I.P. Extension, Patparganj, New Delhi-110092,

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by Elitecon International Limited (hereinafter called the ‘Company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conduct / statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, We hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the period covered by our audit, that is to say, from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024 (hereinafter referred to as ‘Audit Period or ‘Period under Review), complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter.

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company till March 31,2024, according to the provisions of:

1. The Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) and the Rules made thereunder;

2. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

3. The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings; and

4. The Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("SEBI Act") and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder;

5. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ("SCRA"), rules made thereunder and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

6. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

7. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;

8. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

9. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

10. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018*;

11. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021*;

12. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021*and circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder;

* no event took place in (*) mark acts/rules/regulations

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the Secretarial Standards 1 and 2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

We report that during the Period under Review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Laws, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards etc. mentioned above.

The summary of the non-compliances is as under:

S.no Action taken by Compliance Requirement (Regulations/ circulars /guidelines including specific clause) Details of violation Details of action taken E.g. fines, warning letter, debarment, etc. Observations/ Remarks 1. The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited Regulation 14 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 The Company had paid all the pending dues to The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE). The trading in securities has been suspended by CSE w.e.f. April 26, 2021 vide its circular dated April 23, 2021. The Company has moved a fresh application for voluntary delisting of its securities from CSE on January 16, 2024 and paid the dues as part of the Delisting Process. 2. Ministry of Corporate Affairs Section 117 of Companies Act 2013 Delay in filing of Form MGT-14 (resolution with Registrar of Companies) for the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. Imposition of Additional Fine of Rs. 2400 (Rupees Two Thousand Four Hundred Only) along with Normal Fee of Rs. 600 (Rupees Six Hundred Only) Paid the additional fees along with normal fees. 3. Stock Exchange (BSE Limited) Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Non-submission of the financial results within the period prescribed under the regulation. (For quarter ended March 31, 2022) Imposition of Fine of Rs. 47,200 (Rupees Forty Seven Thousand Two Hundred Only) for late submission. Fine was duly paid by the Company.

The Stock Exchange ("The BSE Limited" "BSE") had imposed a fine of Rs. 6,31,300/- (Rupees Six Lakhs Thirty One Thousand Three Hundred Only) and Rs. 4,83,800/- (Rupees Four Lakhs Eighty Three Thousand Eight Hundred Only) for the non-compliance under Regulation 38 (Compliance with requirement of Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS)) for the quarter ended on September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023 respectively, however the fine is still outstanding.

In line with communication from the promoters, in its board meeting dated August 03, 2022 had approved the Offer for Sale. This offer was successfully completed but owing to some technical issues on part of one of the QIBs the offer had to be abrogated.

Thereafter, a fresh OFS was done and successfully completed on November 16, 2023 (the same is duly intimated to BSE Limited).

We further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with adequate number of Executive Directors, NonExecutive Directors and Independent Directors.

There were changes in the composition of the Board of Directors during the Period under Review. The changes are as under:

S.NO. NAME DESIGNATION PARTICULARS DATE OF EVENT 1. Mr. Upmanyu Pathak Executive Director Resignation as Executive Director 23.06.2023 2. Mr. Upmanyu Pathak Chief Executive Officer Resignation as Chief Executive Officer 23.06.2023 3. Mr. Dayanand Ray Additional Executive Director Appointment as an additional Executive Director (Professional Category) 24.06.2023 4. Mr. Dayanand Ray Additional Executive Director Regularised as Executive Director 30.06.2023 5. Ms. Neha Anuj Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Resignation as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 16.11.2023 6. Ms. Sonia Bhimrajka Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 22.11.2023 7. Ms. Sonia Bhimrajka Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Resignation as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 19.03.2024

As represented to us, adequate notice is given to all Directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance or on a shorter notice with due approval of the Board, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

Dissenting members views were not required to be captured and recorded as part of the minutes as there was no such instance.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company, commensurate with the size and operations of the Company, to monitor and ensure compliance with the applicable Laws, Rules, Regulations and Guidelines.

We further report that during the Audit Period, the Company has not undertaken any specific events / actions that can have a bearing on the Companys compliance responsibility in pursuance of the above referred Laws, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc.

We have relied on information/records produced by the Company during the course of my audit and the reporting is limited to that extent.

Mr. Aakash Goel, Proprietor of G Aakash & Associates, Company Secretaries, (CP No. 21629)

Elitecon International Limited

152, Shivani Apartments, Plot No.63,

I.P. Extension, Patparganj, New Delhi-110092

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial records is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on my audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and the processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records.

We believe that the processes and practices we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. Our Audit was based on examination, in physical or electronic form, as feasible under the prevailing circumstances, of books and records maintained by the Company.

4. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and books of account of the Company as well as correctness of the values and figures reported in various disclosures and returns as required to be submitted by the Company under the specified laws, though We have relied to a certain extent on the information furnished in such returns.

5. Wherever required, we have obtained Management Representation about the compliance of Laws, Rules and Regulations and happening of events etc.

6. The compliance of the provisions of corporate and other applicable Laws, Rules, Regulations, Standards etc. is the responsibility of management.

7. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

8. The Secretarial Audit Report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

Details pertaining to remuneration as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

(i) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year:

During the year under review, the Company has not paid remuneration to only one of its Directors. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is 8.41.

(ii) The % increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year:

During the year under review, there has been no increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or any Key Managerial Personnel.

(iii) the percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year: Nil

(iv) the number of permanent employees on the rolls of company: 82

(v) average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

During the year under review, the Company has not increased salary of employees and key Managerial personnel.

(vi) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company:

The Company affirms that during the year under review the remuneration paid to its employees is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.