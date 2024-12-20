EGM 22 Nov 2024 18 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 20, 2024, had deferred the same till further notice. The Board resumed the meeting today i.e., November 22, 2024 on the pending agenda items of the meeting held on November 20, 2024 and has inter-alia, considered and approved Voting results and Scrutinizers report in connection with Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Elitecon International Limited (the Company) held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of Remote e-voting and poll during the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of M/s. Elitecon International Limited (the Company), held on December 18, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 152, Shivani Apartments, Plot No. 63, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, East Delhi, Delhi-110092. Further, we are enclosing the consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014. The copy of the same is being placed on the Companys website. We would like to inform you that all the resolutions mentioned in the Notice of EGM have been passed with requisite majority. Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2024)

EGM 12 Aug 2024 2 Sep 2024

EGM 02/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 09, 2024, had inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Conversion of Loan received from the Promoter & Promoter Group of the Company into Convertible Securities. 2. Issue of 15,85,00,000 (Fifteen Crores Eighty-Five Lakhs) Convertible warrants (Warrants) of the Company at a price of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) per warrant (Issue Price), aggregating to Rs. 1,58,50,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Fifty Eight Crores Fifty Lakhs Only), on Preferential basis to identified investors, subject to the approval of the members of the Company in their ensuing general meeting. In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 02, 2024 at its registered office at 152, Shivani Apartments, Plot No. 63, I.P. Extention, Patparganj, Delhi -110092 at 04:00 P.M. are enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of Remote e-voting and poll during the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the members of M/s. Elitecon International Limited (the Company), held on September 02, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 152, Shivani Apartments, Plot No. 63, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, East Delhi, Delhi-110092. Further, we are enclosing the consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014. The copy of the same is being placed on the Companys website. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)

EGM 20 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024