|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|22 Nov 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 20, 2024, had deferred the same till further notice. The Board resumed the meeting today i.e., November 22, 2024 on the pending agenda items of the meeting held on November 20, 2024 and has inter-alia, considered and approved
|BookCloser
|13 Sep 2024
|22 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|12 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|E.G.M.
|BookCloser
|20 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 20, 2024, had inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1.Take on record the consent received from the members entitled to vote and who represent not less than ninety-five percent of such part of the paid-up share capital of the Company for conducting Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company at a shorter notice. 2. The EGM of the Company will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 152, Shivani Apartments, Plot No.63, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, East Delhi, New Delhi-110092: 3. Appointment of Mr. Aakash Goel, Proprietor of G Aakash & Associates, Company Secretaries (Membership No. A57213, CP No.21629) as scrutinizer for the ensuing Extra-ordinary General Meeting
