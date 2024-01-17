Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 20, 2024, had inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1.Take on record the consent received from the members entitled to vote and who represent not less than ninety-five percent of such part of the paid-up share capital of the Company for conducting Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company at a shorter notice. 2. The EGM of the Company will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 152, Shivani Apartments, Plot No.63, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, East Delhi, New Delhi-110092: 3. Appointment of Mr. Aakash Goel, Proprietor of G Aakash & Associates, Company Secretaries (Membership No. A57213, CP No.21629) as scrutinizer for the ensuing Extra-ordinary General Meeting