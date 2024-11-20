Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Rights Issue & Stock Split & Inter alia, to consider and approve the following business matters: 1. To consider and evaluate the various fund raising options available with the Company, by issue of Equity Shares, preference share or convertible instruments including warrants, by way of rights issue, preferential allotment, private placement or through any other permissible mode and / or any combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate under applicable law, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals including the approval of the members of the Company and such other regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. 2. Consider and approve the proposal of sub-division of Companys Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each and other matters related thereto, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on January 03, 2025, have approved the allotment of 2,26,40,000 (Two Crores Twenty-Six Lakhs Forty Thousand) Equity Shares. of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each. Further, the details as required under SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure A. The meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:35 P.M. We request you to take the above information on record.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 02, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 20, 2024, had deferred the same till further notice. The Board resumed the meeting today i.e., November 22, 2024 on the pending agenda items of the meeting held on November 20, 2024 and has inter-alia, considered and approved fund raising by way of Issuance of Equity Shares on a preferential basis, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. The revised outcome is being filed to correct a clerical error in the details of one of the proposed allottees as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, November 22, 2024. The name Pine Capital appearing at serial number 12 of the list of allottees should read as Mr. Ankur Sablok jointly with Mr. Deepak Sethia, partners of M/s Pine Capital, partnership firm.

Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday November 14, 2024. The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed from October 01, 2024 and remained closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. upto November 16, 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 14, 2024, inter-alia, had considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Un-audited quarterly Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on September 28, 2024, have approved the allotment of 13,60,00,000 (Thirteen Crores Sixty Lakhs) Convertible Warrants (Warrants), each carrying a right to subscribe to one Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company (Equity Share) per Warrant, exercisable by the Warrant holder in one or more tranches, within a period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment of the Warrants, at a price of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per warrant.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 04, 2024, had inter-alia, considered, and approved the following matters: 1. The notice calling the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. The Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. 3. Appointment of Mr. Aakash Goel Proprietor of G Aakash & Associates Company Secretaries (Membership No. A57213 CP No.21629) as scrutinizer for the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Tuesday August 13, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed from July 01, 2024 and remained closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. upto August 15, 2024 (both days inclusive). In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), the copy of the advertisements was published on August 14, 2024 in all editions of Business Standard (English Language) and the Delhi Edition of Business Standard (Hindi) in connection with the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, of the Company, adopted in the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 and the same are available on the website of the Company www.eliteconinternational.com

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 09, 2024, had inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Conversion of Loan received from the Promoter & Promoter Group of the Company into Convertible Securities. 2. Issue of 15,85,00,000 (Fifteen Crores Eighty-Five Lakhs) Convertible warrants (Warrants) of the Company at a price of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) per warrant (Issue Price), aggregating to Rs. 1,58,50,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Fifty Eight Crores Fifty Lakhs Only), on Preferential basis to identified investors, subject to the approval of the members of the Company in their ensuing general meeting.

Pursuant to Regulations 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was scheduled for July 12, 2024 (Friday) to consider and approve the following business matters: 1. Fund raising by way of Issuance of Convertible Warrants (Warrants) on a preferential basis subject to the approval of the members of the Company. 2. Alteration to the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 12, 2024, decided to defer the consideration and approval of these items till further notice, due to unavoidable circumstances.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. June 18, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Azmal Raqueeb Khan as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Elitecon International Limited (the Company) w.e.f June 18, 2024. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/ CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are enclosed herewith Annexure 1.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 24, 2024, had deferred the consideration till further notice. The Board resumed the meeting on May 28, 2024 on the pending agenda items of the meeting held on May 24, 2024 and has inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Audit Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), the copy of the advertisements was published on May 30, 2024 in all editions of Business Standard (English Language) and the Delhi Edition of Business Standard (Hindi) in connection with the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, of the Company, adopted in the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 and the same are available on the website of the Company www.eliteconinternational.com.

Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was scheduled for Friday May 24, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on May 24, 2024, decided to defer the consideration and approval till further notice, due to unavoidable circumstances. The Board resumed the meeting on May 28, 2024 on the pending agenda items.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 20, 2024, had inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1.Take on record the consent received from the members entitled to vote and who represent not less than ninety-five percent of such part of the paid-up share capital of the Company for conducting Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company at a shorter notice. 2. The EGM of the Company will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at 152, Shivani Apartments, Plot No.63, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, East Delhi, New Delhi-110092: 3. Appointment of Mr. Aakash Goel, Proprietor of G Aakash & Associates, Company Secretaries (Membership No. A57213, CP No.21629) as scrutinizer for the ensuing Extra-ordinary General Meeting

Pursuant to Regulations 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on March 13, 2024 (Wednesday) to consider and approve the following business matters: Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 100,000,000 (Rupees Ten Crore only) divided into 10,000,000 (One Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 400,000,000 (Rupees Forty Crore only) divided into 40,000,000 (Four Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each by creating additional 30,000,000 (Three Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each subject to the approval of the members of the Company in their ensuing general meeting of the Company. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 13, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 2. Fund raising by way of a Rights Issue of Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, to the eligible shareholders as on the record date (to be notified later), for an aggregate amount of upto Rs. 45,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Five Crore only).

