|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|AGM 26/08/2024 Enclosed is an intimation regarding book closure for 30th AGM and final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Enclosed is the outcome of 30th Annual General Meeting held on 26th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.08.2024)
