Summary

Elixir Capital Ltd., (formerly known Axis Capital Markets (India) Ltd.) is a BSE-listed financial services holding company, which was incorporated in 1994. The Company is also engaged in trading and investment in shares and providing research and advisory services. Their performance is linked to the returns on the stock markets. The Companys directors manage the investment and trading portfolio. The focus is predominantly on small and mid-cap stocks which deliver multiple returns.The primary business activity of the Company involves trading and investment in shares and securities. Its subsidiary, Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd. is a SEBI-registered Stock Broker, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, and Depository Participant of CDSL.

