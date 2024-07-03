SectorFinance
Open₹311.15
Prev. Close₹317.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.31
Day's High₹311.15
Day's Low₹311.15
52 Week's High₹351.05
52 Week's Low₹55
Book Value₹32.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)180.47
P/E258.09
EPS1.23
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.8
5.8
5.8
5.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.85
12.45
12.05
11.52
Net Worth
18.65
18.25
17.85
17.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.66
0.2
0.71
-0.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
32.03
3.05
22.35
17.79
-0.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.03
3.05
22.35
17.79
-0.94
Other Operating Income
0.51
0.71
0.82
0.39
0.33
Other Income
2.64
0.74
1.39
1.47
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Dipan Mehta
Whole Time Director & CFO
Radhika Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suril V Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hetal Mody
Independent Director
Shail Kapadia
Summary
Elixir Capital Ltd., (formerly known Axis Capital Markets (India) Ltd.) is a BSE-listed financial services holding company, which was incorporated in 1994. The Company is also engaged in trading and investment in shares and providing research and advisory services. Their performance is linked to the returns on the stock markets. The Companys directors manage the investment and trading portfolio. The focus is predominantly on small and mid-cap stocks which deliver multiple returns.The primary business activity of the Company involves trading and investment in shares and securities. Its subsidiary, Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd. is a SEBI-registered Stock Broker, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, and Depository Participant of CDSL.
The Elixir Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹311.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elixir Capital Ltd is ₹180.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elixir Capital Ltd is 258.09 and 9.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elixir Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elixir Capital Ltd is ₹55 and ₹351.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elixir Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.75%, 3 Years at 79.87%, 1 Year at 456.05%, 6 Month at 199.48%, 3 Month at 82.86% and 1 Month at 26.20%.
