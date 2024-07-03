iifl-logo-icon 1
Elixir Capital Ltd Share Price

311.15
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open311.15
  • Day's High311.15
  • 52 Wk High351.05
  • Prev. Close317.45
  • Day's Low311.15
  • 52 Wk Low 55
  • Turnover (lac)11.31
  • P/E258.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.15
  • EPS1.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)180.47
  • Div. Yield0.39
No Records Found

Elixir Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

311.15

Prev. Close

317.45

Turnover(Lac.)

11.31

Day's High

311.15

Day's Low

311.15

52 Week's High

351.05

52 Week's Low

55

Book Value

32.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

180.47

P/E

258.09

EPS

1.23

Divi. Yield

0.39

Elixir Capital Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Elixir Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Elixir Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.33%

Foreign: 7.32%

Indian: 63.96%

Non-Promoter- 28.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Elixir Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.8

5.8

5.8

5.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.85

12.45

12.05

11.52

Net Worth

18.65

18.25

17.85

17.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.66

0.2

0.71

-0.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

32.03

3.05

22.35

17.79

-0.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.03

3.05

22.35

17.79

-0.94

Other Operating Income

0.51

0.71

0.82

0.39

0.33

Other Income

2.64

0.74

1.39

1.47

0.26

View Annually Results

Elixir Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Elixir Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Dipan Mehta

Whole Time Director & CFO

Radhika Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suril V Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hetal Mody

Independent Director

Shail Kapadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elixir Capital Ltd

Summary

Elixir Capital Ltd., (formerly known Axis Capital Markets (India) Ltd.) is a BSE-listed financial services holding company, which was incorporated in 1994. The Company is also engaged in trading and investment in shares and providing research and advisory services. Their performance is linked to the returns on the stock markets. The Companys directors manage the investment and trading portfolio. The focus is predominantly on small and mid-cap stocks which deliver multiple returns.The primary business activity of the Company involves trading and investment in shares and securities. Its subsidiary, Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd. is a SEBI-registered Stock Broker, Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst, and Depository Participant of CDSL.
Company FAQs

What is the Elixir Capital Ltd share price today?

The Elixir Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹311.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elixir Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elixir Capital Ltd is ₹180.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elixir Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elixir Capital Ltd is 258.09 and 9.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elixir Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elixir Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elixir Capital Ltd is ₹55 and ₹351.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elixir Capital Ltd?

Elixir Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.75%, 3 Years at 79.87%, 1 Year at 456.05%, 6 Month at 199.48%, 3 Month at 82.86% and 1 Month at 26.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elixir Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elixir Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.71 %

