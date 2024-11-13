iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Elixir Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Enclosed is outcome of Board Meeting held on 13-Nov-2024, together with standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30-Sep-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Change in designation of Mrs. Radhika Mehta as Whole Time Director & CFO of the Company to Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 15th October, 2024. Detailed disclosure is enclosed.
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Elixir Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Enclosed are the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20247 May 2024
Elixir Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and other items of business as stated in the enclosed intimation Enclosed is an intimation regarding declaration of final dividend Enclosed is the Outcome of Board Meeting together with Standalone and Consolidated Audited Annual Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024) We hereby re-submit the audited standalone and consolidated annual financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. In the earlier results submitted on 16th May, 2024, after its approval in the Board Meeting, the figures for the previous quarter ended 31st December, 2023 were inadvertantly not mentioned. We re-submit the standalone and consolidated results with a column mentioning the figures for the previous quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Inconvenience is regretted. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 21st March, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Shail Kapadia as an Independent Director for a term of 5 years w.e.f. 1st April, 2024. Mr. Dilip Kapadia will be completing his second term of Independent Director on 31st March, 2024. Accordingly, he shall cease to be an Independent Director of the Company.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Elixir Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Enclosed is the quarterly un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. The same has been approved at the Board Meeting of the Company held on 13th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

