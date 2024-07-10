The Board Meeting of the Company was held on 16th May, 2024. The Board of Directors at their Board Meeting have recommended Final Dividend of 12.50% (Rs. 1.25 per equity share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 30th Annual General Meeting Enclosed is an intimation regarding book closure for 30th AGM and final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)