TO THE MEMBERS OF ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s Elpro International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of the profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements, andin forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are nomatters determinedto be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have not come across any material misstatement.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governancefor the Standalone FinancialStatements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance,but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that issufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ReportonOtherLegalandRegulatoryRequirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure I" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order 14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, including the back up, on a daily basis, of these books of accounts, which was kept in servers physically located in India; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IndAS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure II". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given tous: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, if required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this Report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. No Final Dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company. vi. As per Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 with respect to audit trail and edit log, based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software (refer Note 53 to the financial statements). Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with

For and on behalf of

VSS & Associates

Chartered Accountants ICAI Reg No : 105787W

Ranjana Soni

Partner M. No. : 190862 Dated : 30th May, 2024 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24190862BKFAGZ2445

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; (b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) As per the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) As per the information and explanation given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such

ANNEXURE I TO AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in above the Auditors Report of even date for M/s Elpro International Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024] verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) During the year, the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties- (a) during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans to other entities - (A) the aggregate amount during the year with respect to such loans or advances to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (B) the aggregate amount during the year with respect to such loans or advances to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

C Aggregate amount granted/ provided Advances in nature of Investment made* Loans given during the year loans - Holding Company 205.49 Nil Nil - Fellow Subsidiary 64.90 1200 Nil - Other related parties 223.73 Nil Nil

* excludes investment done in listed & unlisted Company Equity

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; (c) in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular; shares & Preference shares in case of non related parties.

(d) As explained to us, no amount is overdue, and hence no reasonable steps had to be taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; (e) As explained to us, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended nor any fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) As explained to us, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand, however none without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Details are as below:

As at March 31, 2024 As at March 31, 2023 Type of Borrowers Amount Outstanding - Gross Carrying Amount (Rs in Lacs) % of Total Loan and Advance in the Nature of Loan Amount Outstanding - Gross Carrying Amount (Rs in lacs) % of Total Loan and Advance in the Nature of Loan Promoters - - - - Directors - - - - KMPs - - - - Related Parties 5,594 99.85% 16,710.50 99.98% Total 5,594 99.85% 16,710.50 99.98%

(iv) in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with.

(v) As explained to us, there are no deposits accepted by the company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder not applicable.

(vi) Maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. We are of the view that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the books and records as produced and examined by us, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no disputed amounts payable in respect of the statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above. (viii) As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender; (c) As per the information and explanation given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used may be reported; (d) As per the information and explanation given to us, no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) There are no moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has made no further preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; (c) As informed to us, no whistle blower complains have been received by the Company during the year. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, and hence the clause is not applicable to them.

(xiii) As informed to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards; (xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) The the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the us, the statutory auditor; (xv) As informed to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and do not hold a Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; (c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Group does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year, nor in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; (xx) The Company has excess CSR spends carried forward from previous years and hence the Company has not spent anything towards the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility during the year, as required under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, there is no unspent amount for the Company.

For and on behalf of VSS & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Reg No : 105787W Ranjana Soni Partner M. No. : 190862 Dated : 30th May, 2024 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24190862BKFAGZ2445

ANNEXURE II TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS OF M/S ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AS ON 31ST MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the Members of M/s Elpro International Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Elpro International Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.