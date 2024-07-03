iifl-logo-icon 1
Elpro International Ltd Share Price

114
(-5.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open118.05
  • Day's High118.4
  • 52 Wk High147.7
  • Prev. Close120.15
  • Day's Low112.3
  • 52 Wk Low 73
  • Turnover (lac)139.42
  • P/E36.41
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value114.18
  • EPS3.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,932.06
  • Div. Yield0.5
Elpro International Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

Record Date: 26 Nov, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Elpro International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Elpro International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 10.45%

Institutions: 10.45%

Non-Institutions: 14.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Elpro International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.95

16.95

16.95

16.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

11.58

Reserves

1,540.17

1,237.03

1,209.55

218.86

Net Worth

1,557.12

1,253.98

1,226.5

247.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

63.15

109.81

61.11

52.91

yoy growth (%)

-42.48

79.68

15.5

18

Raw materials

-1.99

-2.41

-2.9

-2.51

As % of sales

3.15

2.19

4.75

4.75

Employee costs

-7.72

-4.54

-1.57

-1.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.94

7

4.16

-5.55

Depreciation

-4.14

-2.46

-0.93

-0.97

Tax paid

2.07

-2.25

0

0

Working capital

2.56

-37.89

6.32

12.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.48

79.68

15.5

18

Op profit growth

-5.22

-15.84

54.91

61.48

EBIT growth

-12.28

-10.36

55.14

58.48

Net profit growth

48.06

13.86

-175.03

57.24

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

256.54

123.1

72.42

63.15

109.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

256.54

123.1

72.42

63.15

109.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.23

30.2

1,272.97

15.9

14.14

Elpro International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Elpro International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Surbhit Dabriwala

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Kumar Singh

Non Executive Director

Sunil Khandelwal

Independent Director

Naresh Agarwal

Independent Director

Shruti Bahety

Independent Director

K R Anilkumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elpro International Ltd

Summary

Elpro International Limited incorporated in 1962 is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Other Electrical Equipments like Lighting Arresters, Varistors, Surge Arrestor & also engaged in Real Estate development and Services. Company has manufacturing plant located at Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra.Elpro International, as an engineering company, was originally formed with 50% financial participation from the General Electric Company, US. Later on, to get the company out of FERAs clutches. GEC, US, reduced its shareholding by transferring a small percentage to an Indian company. Originally, Investment Corporation of India, a Tata affiliate, was the largest single Indian shareholder but at present its holding is just 4.5% of the total equity capital of Elpro.Elpros main operations are in lightning arresters, pellet and thyrite types and X-ray equipment for medical and industrial applications. They also manufacture alnico magnets for domestic and industrial applications, calrod heating elements for domestic, industrial and medical applications and other electrical apparatus. The company has entered into a technical collaboration with the GEC, US.In 1983, it entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan, to manufacture the most important basic component required to manufacture gapless lightning arresters. The company obtained an industrial license and manufactured and sold the first unit of electrostatic precipitators and c
Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Elpro International Ltd share price today?

The Elpro International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elpro International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elpro International Ltd is ₹1932.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elpro International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elpro International Ltd is 36.41 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elpro International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elpro International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elpro International Ltd is ₹73 and ₹147.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elpro International Ltd?

Elpro International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.00%, 3 Years at 24.27%, 1 Year at 37.30%, 6 Month at 11.87%, 3 Month at -10.57% and 1 Month at -1.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elpro International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elpro International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 10.46 %
Public - 14.54 %

