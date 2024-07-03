Summary

Elpro International Limited incorporated in 1962 is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Other Electrical Equipments like Lighting Arresters, Varistors, Surge Arrestor & also engaged in Real Estate development and Services. Company has manufacturing plant located at Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra.Elpro International, as an engineering company, was originally formed with 50% financial participation from the General Electric Company, US. Later on, to get the company out of FERAs clutches. GEC, US, reduced its shareholding by transferring a small percentage to an Indian company. Originally, Investment Corporation of India, a Tata affiliate, was the largest single Indian shareholder but at present its holding is just 4.5% of the total equity capital of Elpro.Elpros main operations are in lightning arresters, pellet and thyrite types and X-ray equipment for medical and industrial applications. They also manufacture alnico magnets for domestic and industrial applications, calrod heating elements for domestic, industrial and medical applications and other electrical apparatus. The company has entered into a technical collaboration with the GEC, US.In 1983, it entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan, to manufacture the most important basic component required to manufacture gapless lightning arresters. The company obtained an industrial license and manufactured and sold the first unit of electrostatic precipitators and c

Read More