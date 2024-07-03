Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹118.05
Prev. Close₹120.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹139.42
Day's High₹118.4
Day's Low₹112.3
52 Week's High₹147.7
52 Week's Low₹73
Book Value₹114.18
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,932.06
P/E36.41
EPS3.3
Divi. Yield0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.95
16.95
16.95
16.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
11.58
Reserves
1,540.17
1,237.03
1,209.55
218.86
Net Worth
1,557.12
1,253.98
1,226.5
247.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
63.15
109.81
61.11
52.91
yoy growth (%)
-42.48
79.68
15.5
18
Raw materials
-1.99
-2.41
-2.9
-2.51
As % of sales
3.15
2.19
4.75
4.75
Employee costs
-7.72
-4.54
-1.57
-1.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.94
7
4.16
-5.55
Depreciation
-4.14
-2.46
-0.93
-0.97
Tax paid
2.07
-2.25
0
0
Working capital
2.56
-37.89
6.32
12.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.48
79.68
15.5
18
Op profit growth
-5.22
-15.84
54.91
61.48
EBIT growth
-12.28
-10.36
55.14
58.48
Net profit growth
48.06
13.86
-175.03
57.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
256.54
123.1
72.42
63.15
109.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
256.54
123.1
72.42
63.15
109.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.23
30.2
1,272.97
15.9
14.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Surbhit Dabriwala
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Kumar Singh
Non Executive Director
Sunil Khandelwal
Independent Director
Naresh Agarwal
Independent Director
Shruti Bahety
Independent Director
K R Anilkumar
Reports by Elpro International Ltd
Summary
Elpro International Limited incorporated in 1962 is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Other Electrical Equipments like Lighting Arresters, Varistors, Surge Arrestor & also engaged in Real Estate development and Services. Company has manufacturing plant located at Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra.Elpro International, as an engineering company, was originally formed with 50% financial participation from the General Electric Company, US. Later on, to get the company out of FERAs clutches. GEC, US, reduced its shareholding by transferring a small percentage to an Indian company. Originally, Investment Corporation of India, a Tata affiliate, was the largest single Indian shareholder but at present its holding is just 4.5% of the total equity capital of Elpro.Elpros main operations are in lightning arresters, pellet and thyrite types and X-ray equipment for medical and industrial applications. They also manufacture alnico magnets for domestic and industrial applications, calrod heating elements for domestic, industrial and medical applications and other electrical apparatus. The company has entered into a technical collaboration with the GEC, US.In 1983, it entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan, to manufacture the most important basic component required to manufacture gapless lightning arresters. The company obtained an industrial license and manufactured and sold the first unit of electrostatic precipitators and c
Read More
The Elpro International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elpro International Ltd is ₹1932.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elpro International Ltd is 36.41 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elpro International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elpro International Ltd is ₹73 and ₹147.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elpro International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.00%, 3 Years at 24.27%, 1 Year at 37.30%, 6 Month at 11.87%, 3 Month at -10.57% and 1 Month at -1.72%.
