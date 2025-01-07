iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elpro International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

115.1
(0.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elpro International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

63.15

109.81

61.11

52.91

yoy growth (%)

-42.48

79.68

15.5

18

Raw materials

-1.99

-2.41

-2.9

-2.51

As % of sales

3.15

2.19

4.75

4.75

Employee costs

-7.72

-4.54

-1.57

-1.43

As % of sales

12.22

4.13

2.57

2.7

Other costs

-23.07

-70.81

-18.56

-24.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.53

64.48

30.37

46.08

Operating profit

30.36

32.04

38.07

24.57

OPM

48.08

29.17

62.29

46.44

Depreciation

-4.14

-2.46

-0.93

-0.97

Interest expense

-24.57

-26.65

-33.38

-29.75

Other income

3.3

4.08

0.41

0.6

Profit before tax

4.94

7

4.16

-5.55

Taxes

2.07

-2.25

0

0

Tax rate

42.01

-32.22

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.02

4.74

4.16

-5.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.02

4.74

4.16

-5.55

yoy growth (%)

48.06

13.86

-175.03

57.24

NPM

11.12

4.32

6.81

-10.49

Elpro Internatio : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Elpro International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.