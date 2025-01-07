Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
63.15
109.81
61.11
52.91
yoy growth (%)
-42.48
79.68
15.5
18
Raw materials
-1.99
-2.41
-2.9
-2.51
As % of sales
3.15
2.19
4.75
4.75
Employee costs
-7.72
-4.54
-1.57
-1.43
As % of sales
12.22
4.13
2.57
2.7
Other costs
-23.07
-70.81
-18.56
-24.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.53
64.48
30.37
46.08
Operating profit
30.36
32.04
38.07
24.57
OPM
48.08
29.17
62.29
46.44
Depreciation
-4.14
-2.46
-0.93
-0.97
Interest expense
-24.57
-26.65
-33.38
-29.75
Other income
3.3
4.08
0.41
0.6
Profit before tax
4.94
7
4.16
-5.55
Taxes
2.07
-2.25
0
0
Tax rate
42.01
-32.22
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.02
4.74
4.16
-5.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.02
4.74
4.16
-5.55
yoy growth (%)
48.06
13.86
-175.03
57.24
NPM
11.12
4.32
6.81
-10.49
