iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elpro International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

114
(-5.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elpro International Ltd

Elpro Internatio FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.94

7

4.16

-5.55

Depreciation

-4.14

-2.46

-0.93

-0.97

Tax paid

2.07

-2.25

0

0

Working capital

2.56

-37.89

6.32

12.61

Other operating items

Operating

5.44

-35.6

9.55

6.07

Capital expenditure

1.53

135.1

25.96

16.06

Free cash flow

6.97

99.49

35.51

22.13

Equity raised

410.34

273.75

307.14

255.9

Investing

4.87

-48.11

30.13

-0.03

Financing

54.62

318.32

343.84

303.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

476.8

643.45

716.62

581.91

Elpro Internatio : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Elpro International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.