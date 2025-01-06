Elpro International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.94
7
4.16
-5.55
Depreciation
-4.14
-2.46
-0.93
-0.97
Tax paid
2.07
-2.25
0
0
Working capital
2.56
-37.89
6.32
12.61
Other operating items
Operating
5.44
-35.6
9.55
6.07
Capital expenditure
1.53
135.1
25.96
16.06
Free cash flow
6.97
99.49
35.51
22.13
Equity raised
410.34
273.75
307.14
255.9
Investing
4.87
-48.11
30.13
-0.03
Financing
54.62
318.32
343.84
303.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
476.8
643.45
716.62
581.91
