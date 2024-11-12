|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Reports from the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon; Declaration of Interim Dividend on equity shares if any for the Financial Year 2024-25; and Fixation of Record Date if dividend is declared by the Board of Directors of the Company. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, November 12, 2024, have considered and approved the Interim Dividend of Re. 0.70/- per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- per share (i.e., 70%) for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Reports from the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 9, 2024. Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Audit Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 Amendment in Memorandum of Association of the Company. Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with Limited Review Reports from the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon; Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 10, 2024 under Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
