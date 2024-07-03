EMA India Ltd Summary

Registered as EMA India Construction Heating Company Pvt Ltd in May71, EMA India (EIL) became a public limited company in 1976 and acquired the present name. The Company was founded by Late Shri Hari Bhargava along with his son, Mr. Pradip Bhargava, Promoter and Managing Director of the Company. A joint venture agreement was signed in year 1971 with M/s. EMA Electromaschinen Schultz GmbH & Co KG, Germany, to manufacture State of Art Induction Heating Equipments. The Company started commercial production in 1973-74. Prior to this, Conventional heating Furnaces were in operation. With the advantages of being very fast, non-polluting, more efficient, excellent process control capabilities and lesser space requirements, Induction heating has established itself as a popular system of operation.EIL manufacture and supply Induction Heating Equipments based on IGBT transistorised converters, which are very compact and require less components and works. Company standardised and modularised on only 2 Model of Honing Machines that cater to almost entire range of Auto components which require Honing, thus reducing costs as well as delivery times. The Company manufactures both Medium Frequency and High Frequency Induction Heating Equipments in power ratings from 1 Kw to 1130 Kw and frequencies ranging from 500 Hz to 450 KHz for every possible application. It design and manufacture custom-built Machine for applications like Induction Hardening, Partial Heating, Annealing, Tempering, Softening, Brazing, Heating for Shrink Fitting and Billet Heating. To keep pace with the latest technological trend, EMA switched over from Motor Generators to Solid State Generators with Thyristors and the latest IGBT Transistorised Convertors. Commencing with the Conventional Relay Controls for the machine operations, EMA has established its supremacy by introducing PLCs and CNCs for the equipment controls with technological advancements.EIL came out with a public issue in Aug.86 to set up a project to manufacture precision honing machines, mainly used in the Defence sector, automobiles, etc.Additionally the company has entered into an agreement with one company in U.K. and another company in Germany during the year 1999-2000, for obtaining absolutely latest IGBT Transistor Covertors for induction heating applications.