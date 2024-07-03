SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹126.45
Prev. Close₹129
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹126.45
Day's Low₹126.45
52 Week's High₹145.4
52 Week's Low₹19.3
Book Value₹-13.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.01
1.01
1.01
1.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.13
-1.62
-1.06
-0.65
Net Worth
-1.12
-0.61
-0.05
0.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.07
1.29
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-94.05
31.79
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
-0.95
As % of sales
0
0
39.01
73.48
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.29
-0.31
-0.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.36
-0.45
-0.46
-0.76
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2.31
Working capital
-0.06
-0.09
-0.46
-0.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-94.05
31.79
Op profit growth
-16.9
3.57
-33.57
119.58
EBIT growth
-19.12
-0.34
-39.99
88.83
Net profit growth
-27.82
11.09
-85.06
1,021.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ranjana Bhargava
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rakshita Bhargava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namita Sabharwal
Independent Director
Himanshu Kapoor
Independent Director
Honey Bhatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by EMA India Ltd
Summary
Registered as EMA India Construction Heating Company Pvt Ltd in May71, EMA India (EIL) became a public limited company in 1976 and acquired the present name. The Company was founded by Late Shri Hari Bhargava along with his son, Mr. Pradip Bhargava, Promoter and Managing Director of the Company. A joint venture agreement was signed in year 1971 with M/s. EMA Electromaschinen Schultz GmbH & Co KG, Germany, to manufacture State of Art Induction Heating Equipments. The Company started commercial production in 1973-74. Prior to this, Conventional heating Furnaces were in operation. With the advantages of being very fast, non-polluting, more efficient, excellent process control capabilities and lesser space requirements, Induction heating has established itself as a popular system of operation.EIL manufacture and supply Induction Heating Equipments based on IGBT transistorised converters, which are very compact and require less components and works. Company standardised and modularised on only 2 Model of Honing Machines that cater to almost entire range of Auto components which require Honing, thus reducing costs as well as delivery times. The Company manufactures both Medium Frequency and High Frequency Induction Heating Equipments in power ratings from 1 Kw to 1130 Kw and frequencies ranging from 500 Hz to 450 KHz for every possible application. It design and manufacture custom-built Machine for applications like Induction Hardening, Partial Heating, Annealing, Tempering, Soften
Read More
The EMA India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹126.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EMA India Ltd is ₹12.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of EMA India Ltd is 0 and -9.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EMA India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EMA India Ltd is ₹19.3 and ₹145.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
EMA India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.79%, 3 Years at 79.24%, 1 Year at 508.49%, 6 Month at 205.11%, 3 Month at 279.52% and 1 Month at 23.74%.
