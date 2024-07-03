iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EMA India Ltd Share Price

126.45
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126.45
  • Day's High126.45
  • 52 Wk High145.4
  • Prev. Close129
  • Day's Low126.45
  • 52 Wk Low 19.3
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-13.64
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

EMA India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

126.45

Prev. Close

129

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

126.45

Day's Low

126.45

52 Week's High

145.4

52 Week's Low

19.3

Book Value

-13.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

EMA India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

EMA India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

EMA India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 51.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

EMA India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.01

1.01

1.01

1.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.13

-1.62

-1.06

-0.65

Net Worth

-1.12

-0.61

-0.05

0.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.07

1.29

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-94.05

31.79

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

-0.95

As % of sales

0

0

39.01

73.48

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.29

-0.31

-0.67

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.36

-0.45

-0.46

-0.76

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

-2.31

Working capital

-0.06

-0.09

-0.46

-0.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-94.05

31.79

Op profit growth

-16.9

3.57

-33.57

119.58

EBIT growth

-19.12

-0.34

-39.99

88.83

Net profit growth

-27.82

11.09

-85.06

1,021.56

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

EMA India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT EMA India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ranjana Bhargava

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rakshita Bhargava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namita Sabharwal

Independent Director

Himanshu Kapoor

Independent Director

Honey Bhatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EMA India Ltd

Summary

Registered as EMA India Construction Heating Company Pvt Ltd in May71, EMA India (EIL) became a public limited company in 1976 and acquired the present name. The Company was founded by Late Shri Hari Bhargava along with his son, Mr. Pradip Bhargava, Promoter and Managing Director of the Company. A joint venture agreement was signed in year 1971 with M/s. EMA Electromaschinen Schultz GmbH & Co KG, Germany, to manufacture State of Art Induction Heating Equipments. The Company started commercial production in 1973-74. Prior to this, Conventional heating Furnaces were in operation. With the advantages of being very fast, non-polluting, more efficient, excellent process control capabilities and lesser space requirements, Induction heating has established itself as a popular system of operation.EIL manufacture and supply Induction Heating Equipments based on IGBT transistorised converters, which are very compact and require less components and works. Company standardised and modularised on only 2 Model of Honing Machines that cater to almost entire range of Auto components which require Honing, thus reducing costs as well as delivery times. The Company manufactures both Medium Frequency and High Frequency Induction Heating Equipments in power ratings from 1 Kw to 1130 Kw and frequencies ranging from 500 Hz to 450 KHz for every possible application. It design and manufacture custom-built Machine for applications like Induction Hardening, Partial Heating, Annealing, Tempering, Soften
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the EMA India Ltd share price today?

The EMA India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹126.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of EMA India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EMA India Ltd is ₹12.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EMA India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EMA India Ltd is 0 and -9.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EMA India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EMA India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EMA India Ltd is ₹19.3 and ₹145.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of EMA India Ltd?

EMA India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.79%, 3 Years at 79.24%, 1 Year at 508.49%, 6 Month at 205.11%, 3 Month at 279.52% and 1 Month at 23.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EMA India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EMA India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.81 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 51.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR EMA India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.