EMA India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.36
-0.45
-0.46
-0.76
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2.31
Working capital
-0.06
-0.09
-0.46
-0.63
Other operating items
Operating
-0.49
-0.61
-0.95
-3.77
Capital expenditure
-1.57
0
-0.5
-0.48
Free cash flow
-2.06
-0.61
-1.45
-4.25
Equity raised
-0.53
1.15
2.65
8.34
Investing
-0.06
-1.35
0.12
0.51
Financing
0.2
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.45
-0.81
1.31
4.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.