EMA India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.45
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

EMA India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.36

-0.45

-0.46

-0.76

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

-2.31

Working capital

-0.06

-0.09

-0.46

-0.63

Other operating items

Operating

-0.49

-0.61

-0.95

-3.77

Capital expenditure

-1.57

0

-0.5

-0.48

Free cash flow

-2.06

-0.61

-1.45

-4.25

Equity raised

-0.53

1.15

2.65

8.34

Investing

-0.06

-1.35

0.12

0.51

Financing

0.2

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.45

-0.81

1.31

4.59

