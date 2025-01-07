iifl-logo-icon 1
EMA India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

123.95
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:16:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.07

1.29

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-94.05

31.79

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

-0.95

As % of sales

0

0

39.01

73.48

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.29

-0.31

-0.67

As % of sales

0

0

409.98

51.94

Other costs

-0.18

-0.23

-0.24

-0.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

319.63

34.37

Operating profit

-0.44

-0.53

-0.51

-0.77

OPM

0

0

-668.63

-59.8

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

-0.06

Interest expense

0

-3.8

0

0

Other income

0.13

0.14

0.09

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.36

-0.45

-0.46

-0.76

Taxes

0

0

0

-2.31

Tax rate

0

0

0

302.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.36

-0.45

-0.46

-3.08

Exceptional items

0

-0.05

0

0

Net profit

-0.36

-0.51

-0.46

-3.08

yoy growth (%)

-27.82

11.09

-85.06

1,021.56

NPM

0

0

-599.45

-238.45

