EMA India Ltd Balance Sheet

116.75
(-1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.01

1.01

1.01

1.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.13

-1.62

-1.06

-0.65

Net Worth

-1.12

-0.61

-0.05

0.36

Minority Interest

Debt

1.2

0.83

0.46

0.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.08

0.22

0.41

0.56

Fixed Assets

0.26

0.35

0.41

0.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.2

-0.13

-0.08

-0.05

Inventories

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.14

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.16

0.15

0.13

0.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.02

-0.04

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.39

-0.31

-0.22

-0.29

Cash

0.01

0

0.07

0

Total Assets

0.06

0.22

0.4

0.56

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

