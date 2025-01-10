EMA India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.01
1.01
1.01
1.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.13
-1.62
-1.06
-0.65
Net Worth
-1.12
-0.61
-0.05
0.36
Minority Interest
Debt
1.2
0.83
0.46
0.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.08
0.22
0.41
0.56
Fixed Assets
0.26
0.35
0.41
0.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.2
-0.13
-0.08
-0.05
Inventories
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.14
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.15
0.13
0.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.31
-0.22
-0.29
Cash
0.01
0
0.07
0
Total Assets
0.06
0.22
0.4
0.56
