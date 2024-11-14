iifl-logo-icon 1
EMA India Ltd Board Meeting

102
(-2.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:45:00 AM

EMA India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
EMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
EMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), and amendments thereto, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Thursday, 08th August, 2024, which commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P.M., the Board inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is enclosed herewith. 2. The Statutory Auditors have carried out a Limited Review of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is enclosed herewith. 3. Non-applicability of disclosure under Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, which is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 20249 May 2024
EMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Appointment of Mr. Himanshu Kapoor as as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director, subject to the approval by the Shareholder in the ensuing AGM and Resignation of Mr. Mahabir Prasad Sharma as an Independent Director with effect from the closure of business hours Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and amendments thereto, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has inter alia, considered and approved the following as enclosed along with Annexures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
EMA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please find enclosed pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on 06th February, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

EMA India: Related News

No Record Found

