To

The Members of

EMA INDIA LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of EMA India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, the Cash Flow Statement and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Loss for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs). We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

• We draw attention to Note No 44 were company has disclosed that company is not having any business in hand at present as well as continuous losses in the company coupled with negative net worth, the management has determined that the Company has ceased to be a going concern. Accordingly, all assets below market value have been impaired to keep on realisable value as determined by the management

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the companies act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. The provisions of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, we enclose in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the said order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and cash flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the investor education and protection fund by the company.

h) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1,2023, however company is using accounting software in which audit trail feature is not available.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of EMA India Ltd. of even date)

(i) In respect of its fixed assets,

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including its fixed assets;

(B)The company is not having any intangible assets, so this clause is not applicable;

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner which in our opinion is reasonable. As informed to us no discrepancy was noticed on such physical verification;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the title deed of lease hold land is held in the name of company;

(d) The company has not revalued its tangible assets during the year, so this clause is not applicable;

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, during the year no proceedings are initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) In respect of its inventories,

(a) As explained to us the inventories have been physically verified by the management at regular interval during the year and the frequency of physical verification is reasonable., the procedure of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. The company has maintained proper records of inventories. As explained to us, the discrepancies between the physical stocks and the book stocks were not material and properly dealt with in the books of accounts;

(b) During the any point of time of the year, no working capital limit has been sanctioned, so this clause is not applicable,

(iii) The company has not made any investment, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, so this clause is not applicable;

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies act, 2013, with respect loans, investments, guarantee and securities made;

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act, and the rules framed thereunder, so this clause is not applicable

(vi) As operations of company is closed, so company is not maintaining cost records as per section 148(1) of companies act 2013;

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities;

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no undisputed dues payable in respect of above which were outstanding as at 31.03.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

(viii) As informed to us there is no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income tax act, 1961 (43 of 1961), so this clause is not applicable;

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanation given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or interest to bank, financial institution or government, so this clause (b),(c),(d),(e),(f) are not applicable;

(x) (i) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer (IPO) or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year;

(b)The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, so this clause is not applicable;

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management and to the best of our knowledge and belief, no fraud by the company or on the company by its officer or employees has been noticed or reported during the year under audit;

(b) As, no fraud is reported during the year so no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the companies act has

been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) As informed to us, there is no whistle-blower complaints during the year so this clause is not applicable;

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi / Mutual Benefit Fund / Society, so clause (a),(b),(c) is not applicable;

(xiii) According to the information and explanation give to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transaction with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transaction have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a)The company is having adequate system of Internal Audit which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit;

(xv) According to the information and explanation give to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him.so this clause is not applicable;

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, so clause (a),(b),(c),(d) are not applicable;

(xvii) The company has incurred cash losses of Rs 43.37 Lakhs in current year, and in previous year cash loss was Rs 49.62 Lakhs;

(xviii) During the year there is resignation of auditor due to per occupation of auditor and same is considered by us at the time of acceptance of audit of company;

(xix) The company has closed down its manufacturing business, which is major business of company hence this clause is not applicable;

(xx) a) As informed to us there is no ongoing projects, so clause (a) and (b) are not applicable;

(xxi) The company is not having any subsidiary company, so this clause is not applicable.

Annexure-B to the Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 (f) of our report of even date to the members of EMA India Ltd. for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of "EMA India Ltd." ("The Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.