To the Members of Emerald Finance Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements as per Ind AS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Emerald Finance Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including Other Comprehensive Income),the Statement of change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows Statement for the year ended on that date , and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as the” Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013( the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under 133 of the Act,(“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit and its Cash Flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SA”s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act, . Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( “ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Company Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information Comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Responsibilities of Management Those Charged with the Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and change in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standard Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the provision of the Companies ( Indian accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended . This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentations of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matter relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intents to liquidate the company or to cease operation, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statemets

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Perform procedures in accordance with the circular issued by the SEBI under Regulation 33(8) of the Listing Regulations to the extent applicable. Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities within the Group to express an opinion on the Financial Results. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial information of such entities included in the Financial Results of which we are the independent auditors. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal Financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:-

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity , and Statement of Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

I. There is no pending litigations against /for the Company. II. There is no long term contracts including derivative contracts and III. There is no Pending dues to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

IV (a)The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or

Invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of Funds ) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding , whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in a manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company Or Provide any guarantee , security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds(which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities , including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”) , with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise , that the Company shall: Weather directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in a manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) S or Provide any guarantee , security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances , nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) ,as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement; and V. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. Vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come3 across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FOR S.LAL. BANSAL&CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm No. 0002664N

SHAM LAL BANSAL PLACE: HANDIGARH Partner DATED: May, 23,2024 Membership No. 081569 UDIN :24081569BKCPNL5585

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

To the best of information and according to the examinations provided to us by the Company and books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys property ,plant and equipment ,right of-use assists and intangible assists (a) i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets;

ii. The Company has no intangible Asset as on the date of Balance Sheet.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all items of property, plant and equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company has no immovable property under its name.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3 (ii)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks and financial institutions bases on the security of current assets (except term loans availed by the company on the basis of book receivables). Hence, reporting under clause 3 (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security during the year. (c) The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder and is regulated by various regulations, circulars and norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India including Master Circular Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, we report that the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the total amount which is overdue for more than 90 days in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given in course of the business operations of the Company aggregates to Rs. 26.86 lacs as at 31 March, 2024 in respect of -1849 number of loans. Further, reasonable steps, as per the policies and procedures of the Company were taken for recovery of such principal and interest amounts overdue. However, company has written off said overdue of Rs.26.86 Lacs being not recoverable during the year.

Particulars Amount Nos of Cases Principal 26.86 Lacs 1849 Interest - - Total 26.86 Lacs 1849

e) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable. (iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. (v) The provisions of the sections 73 to 76 and any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended), are not applicable to the Company being an non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India

(‘the RBI), and also the Company has not accepted any deposits from public or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable. (vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Excise Duty, Custom Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. (b) with reference to (a) above there are no disputed dues on account of Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Excise Duty, Custom Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues as at 31st March 2024 . (viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the confirmations received from banks/ financial institution and/ or other lenders and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained, though idle funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in readily realizable liquid investments.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(x)(a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the order is not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures(fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report .

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting as per paragraph 3 para (xii) of the Order is not required. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. (xiv) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the company hence no material points were noted in internal audit reports which need our comments.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting as per paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not required.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and such registration has been obtained by the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has conducted NonBanking Financial activities during the year under a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the RBI as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There no ongoing projects relating to CSR hence no unspent amounts towards such requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Further the company has not undertaken any ongoing project as a part of CSR Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The company has one subsidiary and there is no qualification or adverse remarks by the respective auditor.

FOR S.LAL. BANSAL&CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm No. 0002664N

SHAM LAL BANSAL Partner Membership No. 081569 UDIN: 24081569BKCPNL5585

PLACE:CHANDIGARH DATED: 23/05/2024

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Standalone Financial Statements of Emerald Finance Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

for S.LAL.BANSAL&CO Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: 002664N

CA. SHAM LAL BANSAL Partner Membership Number: 081569 Place of Signature: Chandigarh Date: 23th May, 2024 UDIN24081569BKCPNL5585

