121.55
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open126.45
  • Day's High126.45
  • 52 Wk High137.55
  • Prev. Close124
  • Day's Low121.55
  • 52 Wk Low 22.46
  • Turnover (lac)59.05
  • P/E105.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.28
  • EPS1.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)410.54
  • Div. Yield0.07
No Records Found

Emerald Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Emerald Finance Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Emerald Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Emerald Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.35%

Non-Promoter- 9.15%

Institutions: 9.15%

Non-Institutions: 28.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emerald Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.14

30.14

29.04

9.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.16

6.59

3.24

1.98

Net Worth

39.3

36.73

32.28

11.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.29

1.46

6.1

0.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13.32

11.51

8.46

5.44

7.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.32

11.51

8.46

5.44

7.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.01

0.05

Emerald Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emerald Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Raman Aggarwal

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Aggarwal.

Independent Director

Deepak Gaur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amarjeet Kaur.

Non Executive Director

Anubha Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emerald Finance Ltd

Summary

Emerald Finance Limited was originally incorporated with the name Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited on November 22, 1983. The Company is a NBFC registered with RBI dated December 15, 2018. The Company later on changed the name to Emerald Finance Limited from Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited on April 24, 2023.Initially, the Company engaged in the business of providing services to banks and financial institutions by acting as direct selling agents for their various financial products. empanelled with more than 14 financial institutions which includes, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Limited), Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited, Magma Fincorp Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, PNB Housing Finance Limited, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Fullerton India Credit Company Limited, L&T Housing Finance Limited, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited among others.The Company generally source its prospective clients through field marketing and direct calling. They are currently present in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The Company usually refer the database of various industry associations including chartered accountants, CII, among others. The company entered into partnership with various Fintech platforms to offer small ticket loans to merchants and individuals across India. As the Promoters of the Company are into financial services, they h
Company FAQs

What is the Emerald Finance Ltd share price today?

The Emerald Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹121.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emerald Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emerald Finance Ltd is ₹410.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emerald Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emerald Finance Ltd is 105.98 and 6.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emerald Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emerald Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emerald Finance Ltd is ₹22.46 and ₹137.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emerald Finance Ltd?

Emerald Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.96%, 3 Years at 57.15%, 1 Year at 427.44%, 6 Month at 262.47%, 3 Month at 77.70% and 1 Month at 7.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emerald Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emerald Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.35 %
Institutions - 9.15 %
Public - 28.49 %

