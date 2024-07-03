SectorFinance
Open₹126.45
Prev. Close₹124
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.05
Day's High₹126.45
Day's Low₹121.55
52 Week's High₹137.55
52 Week's Low₹22.46
Book Value₹18.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)410.54
P/E105.98
EPS1.17
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.14
30.14
29.04
9.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.16
6.59
3.24
1.98
Net Worth
39.3
36.73
32.28
11.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.29
1.46
6.1
0.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13.32
11.51
8.46
5.44
7.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.32
11.51
8.46
5.44
7.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.01
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Independent Director
Raman Aggarwal
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Aggarwal.
Independent Director
Deepak Gaur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amarjeet Kaur.
Non Executive Director
Anubha Aggarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Emerald Finance Ltd
Summary
Emerald Finance Limited was originally incorporated with the name Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited on November 22, 1983. The Company is a NBFC registered with RBI dated December 15, 2018. The Company later on changed the name to Emerald Finance Limited from Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited on April 24, 2023.Initially, the Company engaged in the business of providing services to banks and financial institutions by acting as direct selling agents for their various financial products. empanelled with more than 14 financial institutions which includes, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Limited), Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited, Magma Fincorp Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, PNB Housing Finance Limited, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Fullerton India Credit Company Limited, L&T Housing Finance Limited, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited among others.The Company generally source its prospective clients through field marketing and direct calling. They are currently present in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The Company usually refer the database of various industry associations including chartered accountants, CII, among others. The company entered into partnership with various Fintech platforms to offer small ticket loans to merchants and individuals across India. As the Promoters of the Company are into financial services, they h
The Emerald Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹121.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emerald Finance Ltd is ₹410.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emerald Finance Ltd is 105.98 and 6.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emerald Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emerald Finance Ltd is ₹22.46 and ₹137.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emerald Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.96%, 3 Years at 57.15%, 1 Year at 427.44%, 6 Month at 262.47%, 3 Month at 77.70% and 1 Month at 7.45%.
