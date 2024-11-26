Further to our notice dated 13.03.2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Emerald Finance Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on 20.03.2024, has, inter alia, Approved the issuance of up to 26,31,579 (Twenty Six Lac Thirty One Thousand Five Hundred Seventy Nine only) convertible warrants of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 28/- each to the Investors by way of Preferential Issue, who shall be non-promoters of Company, subject to permission of members Board approved: - 1. Approved the issuance of up to 26,31,579 (Twenty Six Lac Thirty One Thousand Five Hundred Seventy Nine only) convertible warrants of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 28/- each to the Investors by way of Preferential Issue, who shall be non-promoters of Company, subject to permission of members. 2. Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 19.04.2024, in order to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company and the Board has approved the draft of the notice for same. The notice of the said EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations. 3. The Board has fixed 15.03.2024 as the cut- off date for the purpose of determining the name of shareholder(s) for the purpose of dispatch of Notice of EGM along with the details of E-voting to the shareholders. 4. The Board also took on record the withdrawal of position of observer on the Board of Directors by Rainpay India Private Limited. 5. The Board has appointed CS Kanwaljit Singh, Company Secretary in Practice (Membership No. FCS 5901), as Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the E-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024) Please find attached herewith notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 19.04.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024) Newspaper publication for Extra Ordinary General Meeting submission. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024) In continuation to the original notice of Extra ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on 19.04.2024 together with explanatory statement thereto, please find attached corrigendum to the original notice which is being sent to all the shareholders. This corrigendum is issued in continuation of the original notice of EGM and should be read in conjunction with the original notice already issued and emailed/dispatched to the shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024) EGM 19/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 10.04.2024) Newspaper publication w. r. t. corrigendum to notice of Extra ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024) Outcome and proceedings of Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on 19.04.2024 Proceedings of extra-ordinary General meeting held on 19.04.2024 Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)