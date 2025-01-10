iifl-logo-icon 1
Emerald Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

131.45
(1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.14

30.14

29.04

9.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.16

6.59

3.24

1.98

Net Worth

39.3

36.73

32.28

11.27

Minority Interest

Debt

12.93

4.31

4.07

1.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

52.23

41.04

36.35

13.06

Fixed Assets

0.15

0.16

0.22

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.95

1.37

1.2

0.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.35

-0.26

4.6

10.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1

0.27

0.25

0.13

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.94

0.75

5.9

13.74

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.15

-0.08

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.59

-1.13

-1.47

-2.95

Cash

2.91

6.45

1.89

1.2

Total Assets

7.36

7.72

7.91

13.05

