Emerald Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.14
30.14
29.04
9.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.16
6.59
3.24
1.98
Net Worth
39.3
36.73
32.28
11.27
Minority Interest
Debt
12.93
4.31
4.07
1.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
52.23
41.04
36.35
13.06
Fixed Assets
0.15
0.16
0.22
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.95
1.37
1.2
0.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.35
-0.26
4.6
10.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1
0.27
0.25
0.13
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.94
0.75
5.9
13.74
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.15
-0.08
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.59
-1.13
-1.47
-2.95
Cash
2.91
6.45
1.89
1.2
Total Assets
7.36
7.72
7.91
13.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.