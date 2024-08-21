|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Board has approved the following in meeting held on 21.08.2024 1. Fixed the date of AGM 2. Fixed the record date for dividend 3. Fixed the book closure dates. 4.Appointment of scrutinizer for AGM Submission of outcome and proceedings of AGM held on 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
