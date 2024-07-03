iifl-logo-icon 1
Emerald Finance Ltd Company Summary

141.75
(2.72%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:47:00 AM

Emerald Finance Ltd Summary

Emerald Finance Limited was originally incorporated with the name Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited on November 22, 1983. The Company is a NBFC registered with RBI dated December 15, 2018. The Company later on changed the name to Emerald Finance Limited from Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited on April 24, 2023.Initially, the Company engaged in the business of providing services to banks and financial institutions by acting as direct selling agents for their various financial products. empanelled with more than 14 financial institutions which includes, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Limited), Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited, Magma Fincorp Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, PNB Housing Finance Limited, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Fullerton India Credit Company Limited, L&T Housing Finance Limited, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited among others.The Company generally source its prospective clients through field marketing and direct calling. They are currently present in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The Company usually refer the database of various industry associations including chartered accountants, CII, among others. The company entered into partnership with various Fintech platforms to offer small ticket loans to merchants and individuals across India. As the Promoters of the Company are into financial services, they have wide knowledge about credit worthiness of various clients. The Company is also in syndication of big tickets loans for various financial institutions. The Company floated a subsidiary by the name of Eclat Net Advisors Private Limited in March, 2015. It acts as a direct selling agent for various financial institutions pan India through its online portal.

