|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|0.1
|1
|Final
|The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23.05.2024 recommended final dividend @ Rs. 0.10 per equity share for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Board has approved the following in meeting held on 21.08.2024 The Board has fixed 23.09.2024 as record date for the purpose of dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.