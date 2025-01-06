Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 30 Dec 2024

Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 Submission of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting dated 06.01.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2025)

Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

Submission of outcome of Board meeting dated 28.12.2024 regarding allotment of Equity Shares issued on preferential basis

Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for issue of equity shares on preferential issue basis to non-promoters Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 26.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 8th October 2024 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Financial Results have been reviewed by Audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on October 08, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Board of Directors have in its meeting held on 16.09.2024 approved the allotment of Equity shares upon conversion of warrants

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Board has approved the following in meeting held on 21.08.2024 1. Allotment of 9,00,000 equity shares upon conversion of warrants on receipt of remaining 75% of the subscription amount. 2. Approved notice and Directors report for the year ended 31.03.2024 3. Fixed the date of AGM 4. Fixed the record date for dividend 5. Fixed the book closure dates. 6.Appointment of scrutinizer for AGM

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Appointment of Additional Directors-Independent Submission of outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Additional Directors-Independent

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 05.07.2024 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Financial Results have been reviewed by Audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on July 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 17 May 2024

Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 2. final dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23.05.2024 recommended final dividend @ Rs. 0.10 per equity share for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 23.05.2024 has approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 2. Recommended dividend @ Rs. 0.10 per share on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 1.00 P.M. and concluded at 7.15 P.M. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23.05.2024 recommended final dividend @ Rs. 0.10 per equity share for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

Pursuant to the permission of the members, the Board of directors in its meeting held on 07.05.2024 approved the allotment of 2631579 convertible warrants at a price of Rs. 10/- each and a premium of Rs. 28/- each to INVESTI GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY FUND PCC-CELL 1, non-promoter of the company on preferential basis against 25% of the total allotment money received from them.

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024