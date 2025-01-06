iifl-logo-icon 1
Emerald Finance Ltd Board Meeting

159.7
(5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:45:00 AM

Emerald Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 202530 Dec 2024
Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 Submission of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting dated 06.01.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2025)
Board Meeting28 Dec 202428 Dec 2024
Submission of outcome of Board meeting dated 28.12.2024 regarding allotment of Equity Shares issued on preferential basis
Board Meeting26 Nov 202421 Nov 2024
Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for issue of equity shares on preferential issue basis to non-promoters Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 26.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 8th October 2024 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Financial Results have been reviewed by Audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on October 08, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
Board of Directors have in its meeting held on 16.09.2024 approved the allotment of Equity shares upon conversion of warrants
Board Meeting21 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Board has approved the following in meeting held on 21.08.2024 1. Allotment of 9,00,000 equity shares upon conversion of warrants on receipt of remaining 75% of the subscription amount. 2. Approved notice and Directors report for the year ended 31.03.2024 3. Fixed the date of AGM 4. Fixed the record date for dividend 5. Fixed the book closure dates. 6.Appointment of scrutinizer for AGM
Board Meeting17 Aug 202417 Aug 2024
Appointment of Additional Directors-Independent Submission of outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Additional Directors-Independent
Board Meeting5 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 05.07.2024 has approved the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Financial Results have been reviewed by Audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on July 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202417 May 2024
Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 2. final dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23.05.2024 recommended final dividend @ Rs. 0.10 per equity share for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 23.05.2024 has approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 2. Recommended dividend @ Rs. 0.10 per share on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 1.00 P.M. and concluded at 7.15 P.M. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 23.05.2024 recommended final dividend @ Rs. 0.10 per equity share for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 20247 May 2024
Pursuant to the permission of the members, the Board of directors in its meeting held on 07.05.2024 approved the allotment of 2631579 convertible warrants at a price of Rs. 10/- each and a premium of Rs. 28/- each to INVESTI GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY FUND PCC-CELL 1, non-promoter of the company on preferential basis against 25% of the total allotment money received from them.
Board Meeting20 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of convertible warrants on preferential basis to the non-promoters. Emerald Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of convertible warrants to non-promoters on preferential issue basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.03.2024) Further to our notice dated 13.03.2024, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Emerald Finance Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on 20.03.2024, has, inter alia, Approved the issuance of up to 26,31,579 (Twenty Six Lac Thirty One Thousand Five Hundred Seventy Nine only) convertible warrants of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 28/- each to the Investors by way of Preferential Issue, who shall be non-promoters of Company, subject to permission of members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024) Board approved: - 1. Approved the issuance of up to 26,31,579 (Twenty Six Lac Thirty One Thousand Five Hundred Seventy Nine only) convertible warrants of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 28/- each to the Investors by way of Preferential Issue, who shall be non-promoters of Company, subject to permission of members. 2. Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 19.04.2024, in order to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company and the Board has approved the draft of the notice for same. The notice of the said EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations. 3. The Board has fixed 15.03.2024 as the cut- off date for the purpose of determining the name of shareholder(s) for the purpose of dispatch of Notice of EGM along with the details of E-voting to the shareholders. 4. The Board also took on record the withdrawal of position of observer on the Board of Directors by Rainpay India Private Limited. 5. The Board has appointed CS Kanwaljit Singh, Company Secretary in Practice (Membership No. FCS 5901), as Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the E-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024)

