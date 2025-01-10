TO THE MEMBERS OF EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Empire Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 3 1 , 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have

determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Assessment of litigations and related disclosure of contingent liabilities

[Refer to Note 2.10 to the financial statements- "Use of assumptions judgements and estimates - Critical accounting judgements - Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets", Note 36 to the Financial Statements - "Contingent liabilities"].

As at March 31, 2024, the Company has exposures towards litigations relating to various matters as set out in the aforesaid Notes. Significant management judgement is required to assess such matters to determine the probability of occurrence of material outflow of economic resources and whether a provision should be recognised or a disclosure should be made. The management judgement is also supported with legal advice in certain cases as considered appropriate.

As the ultimate outcome of the matters are uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of their best judgement, related legal advice including those relating to interpretation of laws/regulations, it is considered to be a Key Audit Matter.

How are audit addressed the key audit matter

Our audit procedures included the following:

• We understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding assessment of litigations relating to the relevant laws and regulations;

• We inquired with the management for recent developments and the status of the material litigations which were reviewed and noted by the Audit Committee;

• We performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the contingent liabilities/other significant litigations disclosed in the Financial Statements;

• We used auditors experts/specialists to gain an understanding and to evaluate the disputed tax matters;

• We considered external legal opinions, where relevant, obtained by management;

• We evaluated managements assessments by understanding precedents set in similar cases and assessed the reliability of the managements past estimates/judgements;

• We evaluated managements assessment around those matters that are not disclosed or not considered as contingent liability, as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote by the management; and

• We assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures.

Based on the above work performed, the assessment in respect of litigations and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities/other significant litigations in the Financial Statements is considered to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the board of directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and board of directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and board of directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that

may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report

that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 2";

g. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position as at 31st March, 2024 in its financial statements - Refer Note No. 36;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the

like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) B ased on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in Compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. B ased on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software used by the company except for audit trail feature for Software namely Tally Prime and Easy Fact Software used by the company which did not operate throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in SAP software.

As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For A.T. Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 103886W)

Sushil Jain

Partner

Membership No.: 033809 UDIN: 24033 809BKARXZ87 52

Place: Mumbai Date: 22nd May, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the section "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

With reference to the annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of company on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024, we report that

1. a) A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of

the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account other than those as set out as below:

Name of the Bank Aggregate working capital limits sanctioned (Rs. Lakhs) Nature of Current Asset offered as Security Quarter ended Amount disclosed as per quarterly return/ statement (Rs. Lakhs) Amount as per books of account (Rs. Lakhs) Difference (Rs. Lakhs) Yes Bank 4000 Inventory and Trade Receivable of domestic business of Food Division June 30, 2023 5271.63 5271.43 0.20 September 30, 2023 6139.22 6124.44 14.78 December 31, 2023 7484.21 7490.11 5.90 March 31, 2024 5543.90 5543.90 - Indian Bank and Consortium of banks 1297 Inventory and Trade Receivables ofVitrum Glass Division and EMT Division June 30, 2023 11331.26 11331.26 - September 30, 2023 11424.43 11424.43 - December 31, 2023 12039.05 12039.05 - March 31, 2024 11822.88 11822.88 -

3. According to the information and explanations given to

us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any

loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

4. The company has not granted any loans, guarantees or security and has not made investments to which the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 apply.

5. The Company has accepted deposits from the public. The directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Rules framed there under, where applicable, have been complied with.

6. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records maintained by the company, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues where applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the details of the aforesaid statutory dues as at 31st March 2024 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute are given below

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which it Relates Forum where dispute is pending MP VAT Act, 2002 VAT dues 42.31 (Note 1) F.Y. 2013-14 Madhya Pradesh High Court MP VAT Act, 2002 VAT dues 487.78 (Note 1) F.Y. 2014-15 Madhya Pradesh High Court Entry Tax Act, 1976 Entry tax 5.36 (Note 1) F.Y 2013-14 Madhya Pradesh High Court Entry Tax Act, 1976 Entry tax 58.42 (Note 1) F.Y 2014-15 Madhya Pradesh High Court

[ Note 1: Total demand of Rs. 791.84 Lakhs less amount deposited in dispute of Rs. 197.96 Lakh]

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short - term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its

subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

10. a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way

of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the company has not made any private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and therefore, provision of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

11. a) Based on examination of the books and records of

the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under Clause of said Order are not applicable to the company.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a) Based on information and explanations provided

to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the

Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company

16. a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/ housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the company, the Group does not have any CIC which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is

not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company has during the year spent the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility as required under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of the F inancial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For A.T. Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Nos. 103886W

S.T. Jain

Partner

Membership No. 033809 UDIN: 24033809BKARXZ8752

Place: Mumbai Date: 22nd May 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Financial Statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in the paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Empire Industries Limited (‘the Company") as of March 31st, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal financial control with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an

understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For A.T. Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.103886W

S. T. Jain

Partner

Membership no. 033809

UDIN: 24033809BKARXZ8752

Place: Mumbai Date: 22nd May 2024