Empire Industries Ltd Share Price

1,235
(-5.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,292
  • Day's High1,310
  • 52 Wk High1,599
  • Prev. Close1,309.6
  • Day's Low1,235
  • 52 Wk Low 800
  • Turnover (lac)14.05
  • P/E18.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value509.53
  • EPS70.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)741
  • Div. Yield1.91
Empire Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

1,292

Prev. Close

1,309.6

Turnover(Lac.)

14.05

Day's High

1,310

Day's Low

1,235

52 Week's High

1,599

52 Week's Low

800

Book Value

509.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

741

P/E

18.57

EPS

70.53

Divi. Yield

1.91

Empire Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

arrow

Empire Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Empire Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.55%

Non-Promoter- 5.95%

Institutions: 5.95%

Non-Institutions: 21.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Empire Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

294.22

277.41

249.71

241.04

Net Worth

300.22

283.41

255.71

247.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

490.26

574.75

473.31

405.2

yoy growth (%)

-14.7

21.43

16.8

5.21

Raw materials

-230.09

-272.05

-157.61

-156.62

As % of sales

46.93

47.33

33.3

38.65

Employee costs

-92.76

-104.54

-80.89

-73.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.69

46.51

60.06

50.35

Depreciation

-19.04

-14.98

-12.53

-8.96

Tax paid

0.51

-6.05

-13.39

-16.28

Working capital

-66.77

64.66

-33.82

81.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.7

21.43

16.8

5.21

Op profit growth

-41.96

20.97

-7.32

8.86

EBIT growth

-39.12

3.4

19.48

12.2

Net profit growth

-61.35

-26.77

36.98

11.16

Empire Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,686.8

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.7

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.05

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.25

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.5

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Empire Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

S C Malhotra

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Ranjit Malhotra

Joint Managing Director

Dileep Malhotra

Independent Director

Rajbir Singh

Independent Director

Subodh Chandra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suhaschandra Nanda

Independent Director

Geetanjali Ram Naidu

Executive Director

Kabir Malhotra

Independent Director

Anuja Mohe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Empire Industries Ltd

Summary

Empire Industries Ltd. formerly established as The Empire Dyeing and Manufacturing Co, Empire Industries acquired its present name in 1975. It is a multi-faceted company engaged in activities like dyeing, designing and fabrication of medium and heavy duty cranes, marketing of machine tools, manufacture of glass bottles and designing of electronic instruments and instrumentation systems. The companys textile division -- Empire Dyeing, which had diversified into trading speciality fabric was eventually closed in 1993-94 due to poor performance. Garlick Engineering is its crane manufacturing division. This division which has manufacturing facilities in Ambernath has a technical collaboration with a German firm to manufacture steel mill duty cranes and port cranes. The company manufactures amber bottles for the pharmaceutical industry through its bottle-making division, Vitrum Glass. The other divisions are Empire Machine and Tools, Empire Chemicals and Empire Instrumentation.Empire Machine Tools is engaged in agency business related to metal forming machinery including flame cutting, die casting and heat treatment equipments and other material testing and metrology equipments. Its MCAT division markets machine tools with applications of cutting of metal by turning, milling, boring and grinding etc.Empire Chemicals focused more on pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals and pigments to overcome recessionary market conditions. The companys glass division was awarded ISO 9002 in Octo
Company FAQs

What is the Empire Industries Ltd share price today?

The Empire Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1235 today.

What is the Market Cap of Empire Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Empire Industries Ltd is ₹741.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Empire Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Empire Industries Ltd is 18.57 and 2.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Empire Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Empire Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Empire Industries Ltd is ₹800 and ₹1599 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Empire Industries Ltd?

Empire Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.10%, 3 Years at 22.88%, 1 Year at 38.06%, 6 Month at 21.84%, 3 Month at 21.24% and 1 Month at 27.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Empire Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Empire Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.55 %
Institutions - 5.96 %
Public - 21.49 %

