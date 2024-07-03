Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹1,292
Prev. Close₹1,309.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.05
Day's High₹1,310
Day's Low₹1,235
52 Week's High₹1,599
52 Week's Low₹800
Book Value₹509.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)741
P/E18.57
EPS70.53
Divi. Yield1.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
294.22
277.41
249.71
241.04
Net Worth
300.22
283.41
255.71
247.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
490.26
574.75
473.31
405.2
yoy growth (%)
-14.7
21.43
16.8
5.21
Raw materials
-230.09
-272.05
-157.61
-156.62
As % of sales
46.93
47.33
33.3
38.65
Employee costs
-92.76
-104.54
-80.89
-73.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.69
46.51
60.06
50.35
Depreciation
-19.04
-14.98
-12.53
-8.96
Tax paid
0.51
-6.05
-13.39
-16.28
Working capital
-66.77
64.66
-33.82
81.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.7
21.43
16.8
5.21
Op profit growth
-41.96
20.97
-7.32
8.86
EBIT growth
-39.12
3.4
19.48
12.2
Net profit growth
-61.35
-26.77
36.98
11.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,686.8
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.7
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.05
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.25
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.5
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
S C Malhotra
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Ranjit Malhotra
Joint Managing Director
Dileep Malhotra
Independent Director
Rajbir Singh
Independent Director
Subodh Chandra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suhaschandra Nanda
Independent Director
Geetanjali Ram Naidu
Executive Director
Kabir Malhotra
Independent Director
Anuja Mohe
Reports by Empire Industries Ltd
Summary
Empire Industries Ltd. formerly established as The Empire Dyeing and Manufacturing Co, Empire Industries acquired its present name in 1975. It is a multi-faceted company engaged in activities like dyeing, designing and fabrication of medium and heavy duty cranes, marketing of machine tools, manufacture of glass bottles and designing of electronic instruments and instrumentation systems. The companys textile division -- Empire Dyeing, which had diversified into trading speciality fabric was eventually closed in 1993-94 due to poor performance. Garlick Engineering is its crane manufacturing division. This division which has manufacturing facilities in Ambernath has a technical collaboration with a German firm to manufacture steel mill duty cranes and port cranes. The company manufactures amber bottles for the pharmaceutical industry through its bottle-making division, Vitrum Glass. The other divisions are Empire Machine and Tools, Empire Chemicals and Empire Instrumentation.Empire Machine Tools is engaged in agency business related to metal forming machinery including flame cutting, die casting and heat treatment equipments and other material testing and metrology equipments. Its MCAT division markets machine tools with applications of cutting of metal by turning, milling, boring and grinding etc.Empire Chemicals focused more on pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals and pigments to overcome recessionary market conditions. The companys glass division was awarded ISO 9002 in Octo
Read More
The Empire Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1235 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Empire Industries Ltd is ₹741.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Empire Industries Ltd is 18.57 and 2.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Empire Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Empire Industries Ltd is ₹800 and ₹1599 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Empire Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.10%, 3 Years at 22.88%, 1 Year at 38.06%, 6 Month at 21.84%, 3 Month at 21.24% and 1 Month at 27.66%.
