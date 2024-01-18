|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|25
|250
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024 The recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty Five Only) per equity share of Rs.10/- each (250% on its paid-up equity shares) for the financial year ended 31° March, 2024 subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
