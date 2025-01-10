Empire Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
294.22
277.41
249.71
241.04
Net Worth
300.22
283.41
255.71
247.04
Minority Interest
Debt
167.91
182.63
231.62
258.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.68
35.09
32.79
12.61
Total Liabilities
504.81
501.13
520.12
518.62
Fixed Assets
315.43
326.12
360.67
378.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.55
1.41
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.04
23.11
18.72
0
Networking Capital
58.52
76.91
88.13
92.3
Inventories
105.89
109.72
108.3
133.12
Inventory Days
99.1
Sundry Debtors
163.54
194.5
123.52
86.44
Debtor Days
64.35
Other Current Assets
34.39
34.34
61.7
67.14
Sundry Creditors
-30.68
-40.9
-20.45
-19.42
Creditor Days
14.45
Other Current Liabilities
-214.62
-220.75
-184.93
-174.97
Cash
79.27
73.56
52.6
48.23
Total Assets
504.81
501.11
520.13
518.62
