Empire Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,258
(1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:25:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

490.26

574.75

473.31

405.2

yoy growth (%)

-14.7

21.43

16.8

5.21

Raw materials

-230.09

-272.05

-157.61

-156.62

As % of sales

46.93

47.33

33.3

38.65

Employee costs

-92.76

-104.54

-80.89

-73.25

As % of sales

18.92

18.18

17.09

18.07

Other costs

-124.14

-123.62

-173.19

-108.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.32

21.5

36.59

26.86

Operating profit

43.25

74.53

61.6

66.47

OPM

8.82

12.96

13.01

16.4

Depreciation

-19.04

-14.98

-12.53

-8.96

Interest expense

-34.84

-31.58

-15.47

-12.85

Other income

23.33

18.55

26.46

5.69

Profit before tax

12.69

46.51

60.06

50.35

Taxes

0.51

-6.05

-13.39

-16.28

Tax rate

4.03

-13.02

-22.29

-32.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.2

40.46

46.67

34.07

Exceptional items

0

-6.28

0

0

Net profit

13.2

34.17

46.67

34.07

yoy growth (%)

-61.35

-26.77

36.98

11.16

NPM

2.69

5.94

9.86

8.4

