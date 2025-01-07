Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
490.26
574.75
473.31
405.2
yoy growth (%)
-14.7
21.43
16.8
5.21
Raw materials
-230.09
-272.05
-157.61
-156.62
As % of sales
46.93
47.33
33.3
38.65
Employee costs
-92.76
-104.54
-80.89
-73.25
As % of sales
18.92
18.18
17.09
18.07
Other costs
-124.14
-123.62
-173.19
-108.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.32
21.5
36.59
26.86
Operating profit
43.25
74.53
61.6
66.47
OPM
8.82
12.96
13.01
16.4
Depreciation
-19.04
-14.98
-12.53
-8.96
Interest expense
-34.84
-31.58
-15.47
-12.85
Other income
23.33
18.55
26.46
5.69
Profit before tax
12.69
46.51
60.06
50.35
Taxes
0.51
-6.05
-13.39
-16.28
Tax rate
4.03
-13.02
-22.29
-32.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.2
40.46
46.67
34.07
Exceptional items
0
-6.28
0
0
Net profit
13.2
34.17
46.67
34.07
yoy growth (%)
-61.35
-26.77
36.98
11.16
NPM
2.69
5.94
9.86
8.4
