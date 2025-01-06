iifl-logo-icon 1
Empire Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,264
(-3.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Empire Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.69

46.51

60.06

50.35

Depreciation

-19.04

-14.98

-12.53

-8.96

Tax paid

0.51

-6.05

-13.39

-16.28

Working capital

-66.77

64.66

-33.82

81.83

Other operating items

Operating

-72.6

90.13

0.31

106.94

Capital expenditure

8.07

88.96

6.34

5.52

Free cash flow

-64.52

179.09

6.65

112.47

Equity raised

455.54

414.63

351.72

302.04

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

231.05

205.4

235.49

150.24

Dividends paid

0

15

15

15

Net in cash

622.06

814.13

608.87

579.75

