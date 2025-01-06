Empire Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.69
46.51
60.06
50.35
Depreciation
-19.04
-14.98
-12.53
-8.96
Tax paid
0.51
-6.05
-13.39
-16.28
Working capital
-66.77
64.66
-33.82
81.83
Other operating items
Operating
-72.6
90.13
0.31
106.94
Capital expenditure
8.07
88.96
6.34
5.52
Free cash flow
-64.52
179.09
6.65
112.47
Equity raised
455.54
414.63
351.72
302.04
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
231.05
205.4
235.49
150.24
Dividends paid
0
15
15
15
Net in cash
622.06
814.13
608.87
579.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.