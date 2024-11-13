|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 & closure of trading window. Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & financial year ended 31st March 2024 & recommendation of dividend if any and closure of trading window Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|EMPIRE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December 2023 & closure of trading window 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December, 2023. (Enclosed) 2. Limited Review on Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 issued by Statutory Auditor M/s. A. T. Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (Enclosed) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.