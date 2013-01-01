Emtex Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
Preference Capital
15.15
15.15
15.15
15.15
Reserves
-230.9
-230.63
-229.91
-228.78
Net Worth
-210.61
-210.34
-209.62
-208.49
Minority Interest
Debt
179.64
179.54
179.7
179.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.76
1.76
1.76
1.76
Total Liabilities
-29.21
-29.04
-28.16
-27.32
Fixed Assets
3.03
3.03
3.37
3.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-34.32
-34.19
-33.65
-33.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.64
0.68
0.94
1.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.82
3.06
3.44
4.45
Sundry Creditors
-11.92
-11.98
-12.08
-12.62
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-25.86
-25.95
-25.95
-26.09
Cash
2.09
2.12
2.11
2.17
Total Assets
-29.2
-29.04
-28.17
-27.31
