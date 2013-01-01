iifl-logo-icon 1
Emtex Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.54
(-4.94%)
Jan 1, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

Preference Capital

15.15

15.15

15.15

15.15

Reserves

-230.9

-230.63

-229.91

-228.78

Net Worth

-210.61

-210.34

-209.62

-208.49

Minority Interest

Debt

179.64

179.54

179.7

179.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.76

1.76

1.76

1.76

Total Liabilities

-29.21

-29.04

-28.16

-27.32

Fixed Assets

3.03

3.03

3.37

3.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-34.32

-34.19

-33.65

-33.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.64

0.68

0.94

1.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.82

3.06

3.44

4.45

Sundry Creditors

-11.92

-11.98

-12.08

-12.62

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-25.86

-25.95

-25.95

-26.09

Cash

2.09

2.12

2.11

2.17

Total Assets

-29.2

-29.04

-28.17

-27.31

