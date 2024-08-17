iifl-logo-icon 1
Emtex Industries India Ltd Share Price

1.54
(-4.94%)
Jan 1, 2013

Emtex Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.54

Prev. Close

1.62

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.54

Day's Low

1.54

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-439.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Emtex Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Emtex Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Emtex Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.74%

Non-Promoter- 8.17%

Institutions: 8.17%

Non-Institutions: 35.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emtex Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

Preference Capital

15.15

15.15

15.15

15.15

Reserves

-230.9

-230.63

-229.91

-228.78

Net Worth

-210.61

-210.34

-209.62

-208.49

Minority Interest

Emtex Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emtex Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Shivprakash Makharia

Executive Director

Pradeep Makharia

Director

Sundar Rangan

Nominee (IFCI)

V Sree Kumaran Nair

Nominee (UTI)

D T Gokhe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emtex Industries India Ltd

Summary

Formerly known as Maliram Makharia Industries, Emtex Industries (EIL) was incorporated in Jan.82 and converted into a public limited company in Mar.89. The name was changed to Emtex Industries (India) on 13 Aug.92. It commenced commercial operations in Jan.83 to process grey cotton fabrics at MIDC, Badlapur. In 1989, EIL set up facilities to process 75 lac metres pa of grey synthetic fabrics.The company has been promoted by Shivprakash Makharia, Chairman and Managing Director, alongwith Pradeep Makharia and Pramod Makharia. EIL came out with a public issue of 24 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 5 aggregating Rs 3.60 cr, to part finance the Rs 6.34-cr expansion. The textile processing division is diversifying into the manufacture of salicylic acid and its derivatives like sodium salicylate, benzyl salicylate and methyl salicylate. EIL chalked out expansion and diversification programmes at a capital outlay of Rs 138 cr to set up a Rs 58-cr ready-made garment knitting-cum-processing unit with a capacity of 30,000 pcs pd. It also put up a Rs 60-cr aspirin plant at Panoli, Gujarat. The company increased the installed capacity of its Chemicals division to 713 MT. The production of Salicylic Acid and Methyl Salicylate and its derivatives has received overwhelming response from customers.The company ventured into information technology. Unique products, business solutions and database are proposed to be developed for identified customers abroad and in india in due course.In 2001
