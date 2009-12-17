Emtex Industries India Ltd Management Discussions

Emtex Industries India Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
The Union Government has been extending support to Textile Industry, in
view of its importance in the overall context of employment generation,
foreign exchange earnings and tax revenue for the Government. The industry
directly employs over 35 million people and contributes 14% of total
industrial production of the country. The industry has earned 17% of
Indias foreign exchange earnings. The employment potential of this sector
is so vast that it is estimated to provide additional employment to 6.5
million people during the Eleventh Five Year Plan.
It is heartening that budgetary provision for Technology Up-gradation Fund
(TUF) has been increased and the DEPB Scheme has also been extended up to
March, 2011. But, there is an element of suspense in the ad hoc-ism, which
needs to be addressed by the Union Govt. Governmental support,
encouragement and concerted efforts by the Industry are called for to
register steady increase, both in domestic production and share in
international trade which presently is at a low level.
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW:
The company was not able to exploit the business opportunities, as working
capital limits with banks remained frozen for the past few years. The
revised DRP cum OTS submitted to Operating Agency on 17/12/2009 is taken as
the basis for settling the dues of the company.
DIVISION-WISE PERFORMANCE:
The company has only two divisions, namely Textiles and Chemicals. The
performance of the divisions is discussed below:
TEXTILE DIVISION:
The company has been striving to improve the productivity and optimization
of stenter-wise utilisation of plant capacity. Effective steps are also
being taken for cost reduction. Positive results would surely emerge
especially with settlement of dues of secured creditors as discussed above
and availing of working capital to improve the liquidity position. We also
will reenter exports arena once adequate working capital is tied up,
without which we will not be able to stick to exacting production schedules
of overseas buyers.
CHEMICAL DIVISION: QUIMICA:
As stated we felt it prudent to close down the operations of this division
until situations improve.
COMPANY PROSPECTS
The company has been in the business of textile trade and processing for
the past three decades, thus gaining very valuable experience and
expertise. The company is well equipped with all required machineries to
process all kinds of fabrics and has expertise to meet most demanding
specifications according to changing fashions in textile fabrics. But,
absence of working capital stands in the way of exploiting them. Once the
OTS is implemented and working capital is availed of, the operations would
start generating profit with the help and involvement of our skilled and
competent people. The companys products are still in demand in the
international market and therefore the brand equity of the company remains
unaffected.
OPPORTUNITIES
The Union Government has taken a series of measures to support the textile
sector in the country. Your company has good processing facilities, though
requiring up-gradation and is committed to avail of opportunities for
development of business. With Govt.s support, we are sure to go ahead
taking advantage of every opportunity, subject to removal of the hindrances
stated above and getting required support from the Govt., BIFR, lenders and
banks.
RISK MANAGEMENT
The Company is subject to usual vagaries of international business risks,
exchange fluctuation, influence of other internal and external factors
affecting any business in general.
FOREIGN CURRENCY RISKS
The Company has plans to do direct exports after the OTS is implemented.
The exports are usually in US$, which currency, of late is showing wide
fluctuation. We shall take a median rate for fixing the prices, situation
permitting and thus cover the risk to a great extent. We do not import any
raw material / consumables. Hence, foreign currency fluctuation risk is
limited to the foreign currency transactions relating to exports.
DOMESTIC COMPETITION
The Company faces competition from both organized and unorganized sectors.
As domestic sales are very low, it is not considered a serious issue. The
contacts and relation with overseas clients of yester years are maintained
and it would be only a question of time and efforts to revive them and
restart business.
TECHNOLOGICAL UPGRADATION
The company has not been able to take advantages of Technological Up-
gradation schemes, as it has been a sick unit with all limits frozen by
banks and financial institutions. When these financial constraints are
removed and its revised DRP is implemented, the company hopes to make
investment to upgrade its machineries over a period of time.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be
considered as Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of the
applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially
or materially from those expressed or implied.