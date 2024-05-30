TO,

THE MEMBERS OF ENCODE PACKAGING INDIA LIMITED PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS NOVA PUBLICATIONS INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ENCODE PACKAGING INDIA LIMITED previously known as NOVA PUBLICATIONS INDIA LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31/03/2024, and its Profit and changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SA”s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Revenue Recognition

The Key Audit Matter How the Matter was addressed in our audit As disclosed in the financial statements, revenue is measured net of any trade discounts and volume rebates to customers (“discounts and rebates”). Certain discounts and rebates for goods sold during the year are only finalised when the precise amounts are known, and revenue therefore includes an estimate of variable consideration. The variable consideration represents the portion of discounts and rebates that are not directly deducted on the invoice and involves estimation by the Company in recognition and measurement of such discounts and rebates. This includes establishing an accrual at year end, particularly in arrangements with customers involving varying terms which are based on annual contracts or shorter-term arrangements. In addition, the value and timing of promotions for products varies from period to period, and the activity can span beyond the year end. The unsettled portion of the variable consideration results in discounts and rebates due to customers as at year end. Our audit procedures included: Understanding the process followed by the Company to determine the amount of accrual for discounts and rebates. Evaluating the design and implementation and testing operating effectiveness of Companys general IT controls, key manual and application controls over the Companys IT systems including controls over rebates agreements / arrangements, rebate payments / settlements and Companys review over the rebate accruals. Inspecting on a sample basis, key customer contracts. Based on the terms and conditions relating to discounts and rebates, assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference to the requirements of the applicable accounting standards. Performing substantive testing by selecting samples of discounts and rebates transactions recorded during the year as well as period end discounts and rebates accruals and matching the parameters used in the computation with the relevant source documents. Examining historical rebate accrual together with our understanding of current year developments to form an expectation of the rebate accrual as at year end and comparing this expectation against the actual rebate accrual, completing further inquiries and obtaining underlying documentation, on a sample basis, as appropriate.

Provisions and contingent liabilities relating to taxation, litigations and claims

The Key Audit Matter How the Matter was addressed in our audit The provisions and contingent liabilities relate to ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities and third parties. These relate to direct tax, indirect tax, transfer pricing arrangements, claims, general legal proceedings, environmental issues and other eventualities arising in the regular course of business. As at the year ended 31 March 2024, the amounts involved are insignificant. The determination of a provision or contingent liability requires significant judgement by the Company because of the inherent complexity in estimating future costs. The amount recognised as a provision is the best estimate of the expenditure. The provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to changes in the outcomes of litigations and claims and the positions taken by the Company. Our audit procedures included: Understanding the process followed by the Company for assessment and determination of the amount of provisions and contingent liabilities relating to taxation, litigations and claims. Evaluating the design and implementation and testing operating effectiveness of key internal controls around the recognition and measurement of provisions and re- assessment of contingent liabilities. Inquiring the status in respect of significant provisions and contingent liabilities with the Companys internal tax and legal team, including challenging the assumptions and critical judgements made by the Company which impacted the computation of the provisions and inspecting the computation. Assessing the assumptions used and estimates of outcome and financial effect, including considering judgement of the Company, supplemented by experience of similar decisions previously made by the authorities and, in some cases, relevant opinions given by the Companys advisors. Testing data used to develop the estimate for completeness and accuracy. Evaluating judgements made by the Company by comparing the estimates of prior year to the actual outcome. Evaluating the Companys disclosures in the financial statements in respect of provisions and contingent liabilities. A contingent liability is disclosed unless the possibility of an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits is remote. A contingent asset is neither recognized nor disclosed.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report, and Shareholder Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(b) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (c) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31/03/2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as 31/03/2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. The Company has made provision if any, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses on derivative contracts to the financial statements; iii. a) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and d) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d)(i) and (d)(ii) contain any material misstatement; e) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. (i) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

M/s. SARNA & AGGARWAL. (Chartered Accountants) (Firms Registration No. 001796C) Sd/-

CA Ashray Sarna Partner Membership No. 544005 UDIN:- 24544005BKDHIL7579

Place: Jalandhar Date: 30.05.2024

“Annexure A” to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s ENCODE PACKAGING INDIA LIMITED Previously Known As NOVA PUBLICATIONS INDIA LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system Equitable Mortgage over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system Equitable Mortgage over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls System Equitable Mortgage over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

M/s. SARNA & AGGARWAL. (Chartered Accountants) (Firms Registration No. 001796C)

Sd/- CA Ashray Sarna Partner Membership No. 544005