SectorPackaging
Open₹15
Prev. Close₹15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.39
Day's High₹15.1
Day's Low₹15
52 Week's High₹18.72
52 Week's Low₹8.31
Book Value₹10.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.76
P/E68.18
EPS0.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.2
0.08
0.12
0.08
Net Worth
3.35
3.23
3.27
3.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.05
3.88
5.45
7.34
yoy growth (%)
-72.74
-28.73
-25.76
20.79
Raw materials
-0.84
-3.81
-5.33
-7.18
As % of sales
79.92
98.06
97.88
97.86
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.06
0
0.03
0.05
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-1.6
0
3.09
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.74
-28.73
-25.76
20.79
Op profit growth
1,195.69
-79.2
-37.2
-46.08
EBIT growth
935.22
-81.29
-63.57
-8.88
Net profit growth
720.67
-81.26
-25.78
-47.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Raman Kumar Loomba
Independent Director
Umeshbhai Gor Rasiklal
Whole Time Director
Navdeep Singh Bhatti
Non Executive Director
Shikha Lakhi
Independent Director
Heerla Lal Kumhar
Independent Director
Kiran B. Mistri
Reports by Encode Packaging India Ltd
Summary
Encode Packaging India Limited is a publishing house, which incorporated on the December 05, 1994 by the name of SRU Share broker Limited. On February 11, 2005, the Company name was changed to Nova Publications India Limited and on December 30, 2021, Nova Publications India Limited was renamed to Encode Packaging India Limited. Earlier, the Company was into in the business of Publishing activity and carrying manufacturing / trading of books and publishing paper.Since 2005, the Company grew as a leading publisher in CBSE / ICSE / State Boards school books and children books. The company has own sales & distribution network throughout India, Southeast Asia and Gulf Countries. It has close to 2000 titles published under its name.The Company is the printing arm of the group. It catered to the printing needs of publishing house. But of late is taking an increasing part in working with State Governments , Central Govt. of India and World Bank under SSA scheme. The Company is expanding at a fast pace and also coming up with a new unit in NCR (National Capital Region of India) to cater to international markets.The Company has shares of M/s Nova Publications & Printers Private Limited, Dariya Ganj, New Delhi, upcoming printing & publishing house at Faridabad. Since the main activity of the Company is publication, the publishing activity of books and other publications is vital organ of the society and enlightens future of the country. Therefore, technological upgradation and seeking
The Encode Packaging India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Encode Packaging India Ltd is ₹4.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Encode Packaging India Ltd is 68.18 and 1.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Encode Packaging India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Encode Packaging India Ltd is ₹8.31 and ₹18.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Encode Packaging India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.65%, 3 Years at 18.87%, 1 Year at 40.98%, 6 Month at -0.07%, 3 Month at -3.16% and 1 Month at -2.53%.
