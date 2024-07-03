iifl-logo-icon 1
Encode Packaging India Ltd Share Price

15.1
(0.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15
  • Day's High15.1
  • 52 Wk High18.72
  • Prev. Close15
  • Day's Low15
  • 52 Wk Low 8.31
  • Turnover (lac)0.39
  • P/E68.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.4
  • EPS0.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.76
  • Div. Yield0
Encode Packaging India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

Encode Packaging India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Encode Packaging India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Encode Packaging India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.2

0.08

0.12

0.08

Net Worth

3.35

3.23

3.27

3.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.05

3.88

5.45

7.34

yoy growth (%)

-72.74

-28.73

-25.76

20.79

Raw materials

-0.84

-3.81

-5.33

-7.18

As % of sales

79.92

98.06

97.88

97.86

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.06

0

0.03

0.05

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-1.6

0

3.09

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.74

-28.73

-25.76

20.79

Op profit growth

1,195.69

-79.2

-37.2

-46.08

EBIT growth

935.22

-81.29

-63.57

-8.88

Net profit growth

720.67

-81.26

-25.78

-47.68

No Record Found

Encode Packaging India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Encode Packaging India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Raman Kumar Loomba

Independent Director

Umeshbhai Gor Rasiklal

Whole Time Director

Navdeep Singh Bhatti

Non Executive Director

Shikha Lakhi

Independent Director

Heerla Lal Kumhar

Independent Director

Kiran B. Mistri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Encode Packaging India Ltd

Summary

Encode Packaging India Limited is a publishing house, which incorporated on the December 05, 1994 by the name of SRU Share broker Limited. On February 11, 2005, the Company name was changed to Nova Publications India Limited and on December 30, 2021, Nova Publications India Limited was renamed to Encode Packaging India Limited. Earlier, the Company was into in the business of Publishing activity and carrying manufacturing / trading of books and publishing paper.Since 2005, the Company grew as a leading publisher in CBSE / ICSE / State Boards school books and children books. The company has own sales & distribution network throughout India, Southeast Asia and Gulf Countries. It has close to 2000 titles published under its name.The Company is the printing arm of the group. It catered to the printing needs of publishing house. But of late is taking an increasing part in working with State Governments , Central Govt. of India and World Bank under SSA scheme. The Company is expanding at a fast pace and also coming up with a new unit in NCR (National Capital Region of India) to cater to international markets.The Company has shares of M/s Nova Publications & Printers Private Limited, Dariya Ganj, New Delhi, upcoming printing & publishing house at Faridabad. Since the main activity of the Company is publication, the publishing activity of books and other publications is vital organ of the society and enlightens future of the country. Therefore, technological upgradation and seeking
Company FAQs

What is the Encode Packaging India Ltd share price today?

The Encode Packaging India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Encode Packaging India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Encode Packaging India Ltd is ₹4.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Encode Packaging India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Encode Packaging India Ltd is 68.18 and 1.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Encode Packaging India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Encode Packaging India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Encode Packaging India Ltd is ₹8.31 and ₹18.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Encode Packaging India Ltd?

Encode Packaging India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.65%, 3 Years at 18.87%, 1 Year at 40.98%, 6 Month at -0.07%, 3 Month at -3.16% and 1 Month at -2.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Encode Packaging India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Encode Packaging India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

